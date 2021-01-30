Funding of £93m has been announced by the government today for road upgrades across the country.

More than half of the money has been pledged to North Yorkshire for a ‘dramatic overhaul’ and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the cash will ‘fuel the economic recovery from Covid-19’.

There will be three schemes and the total cost is expected to be £107m, with local councils providing the rest of the funding after the government’s investment.

The Kex Gill section of the A59 in North Yorkshire is set to receive £56m for traffic to be diverted away from a landslip-prone area.

It will have the added benefit of reducing traffic in nearby villages and provide more reliable journey times in the region.

Birchley Island in the West Midlands will receive £24m to reduce congestion in the area.

The roundabout links the M5, A4123 and A4034, with works planned to widen the existing carriageway on the roundabout, introduce additional lanes, while pedestrian and cyclist facilities will also be improved.

Finally, £13m has been earmarked for the Redbridge Causeway bridge upgrades in Hampshire.

The roads link the New Forest to Southampton and acts as an access route for local business and hauliers, carrying 60,000 vehicles per day.

The funding is being used to speed up delivery of the works as well as reducing the need for more disruption in the future.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: ‘I am delighted to announce this significant funding package which will ensure millions of people can continue to travel easily and safely.

‘It’s further proof of this Government delivering on its promise to level up the country – putting transport at the heart of our efforts to build back better from Covid-19.

‘The projects will help people access work and education, as well as ensuring vital connectivity for local businesses.’

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay said: ‘Upgrading the country’s roads doesn’t just help drivers – it’ll mean more jobs, safer journeys and more reliable access to things like education and work.

‘This government is pressing ahead with our commitment to level up the country – even through this pandemic – ensuring that everyone has equal opportunity to get on in life regardless of where they live.’