Greenhous Group helps cut waste and costs by donating collection tins to food hub

  • Car Dealer Top 100 firm lends support to food charity
  • Greenhous Group has covered the cost of 50 collection tins
  • It means Shrewsbury Food Hub can spend more on alleviating hunger

Time 11:13 am, August 29, 2024

Greenhous Group is helping a food hub raise money and reduce waste by donating collection tins.

The Shropshire-based Car Dealer Top 100 firm has given Shrewsbury Food Hub 50 tins, with the money that goes in them being put towards getting suppliers’ surplus food to more than 60 community groups and charities.

Greenhous Group chief information officer Matthew Jones, who visited the hub’s depot, was quoted by the Shropshire Star as saying: ‘Supporting the Shrewsbury Food Hub aligns perfectly with our commitment to the local community and our wider environmental strategy.

‘We’re pleased to contribute to their important work and thank the team for the insightful tour of their depot and their dedication to reducing food waste.’

Hub fundraiser Cherry Teearu said: ‘We are being invited to attend more and more events in our community, and we are building relationships with lots of local businesses who “host” our collection tins for customers.

‘Because of this, we needed more collection tins, and the cost of more tins would have been an additional cost to our charity.

‘We want to say a huge thank you to Greenhous Group for supporting us with new collection tins.

‘Having corporate support and sponsorship on some of these items that create hidden costs for our charity really helps us keep our costs low, so we can put more towards rescuing surplus food for our community.’

Pictured at top: A residential London home is temporarily transformed using the amount of food binned by just 14 households over the course of a year. Credit: Jonathan Hordle/PA Archive/PA Images

