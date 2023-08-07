GWM Ora adds Holdcroft and Citygate to fast-growing UK dealer network

GWM Ora has added Holdcroft and Citygate to its rapidly expanding number of dealer partners.

The appointments take the Chinese brand to 32 ‘points of representation’ in the UK, including dealerships and aftersales centres.

Holdcroft Group will be opening the first of its new sales sites in Crewe with an aftersales facility also going live in Stoke-on-Trent.

Meanwhile, Citygate Group has began trading from its first new site, which is located in High Wycombe and is currently GWM Ora’s closest showroom to London.

The group, which was founded in 2006, already represents the likes Volkswagen, Skoda, Cupra, Seat and Kia and has 20 dealerships in North West London, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Berkshire.

Commenting on the partnership, Simon Mclaughlin, managing director of Citygate Automotive, said: “GWM Ora is a really exciting new brand to launch into the UK market, offering fantastic levels of specification in its products as well as a premium look and feel.

‘We are confident that our customers will love experiencing Ora Funky Cat First Edition and can’t wait to welcome them to our new showroom.’

Holdcroft Group, which began trading in 1996 adds GWM Ora to its existing stable of brands which includes Volvo, Hyundai, Nissan and MG.

Earlier today (Aug 7), Car Dealer reported that the group saw its turnover soar by nearly £200m in 2022.

Luke Regan, the firm’s new GWM Ora franchise director, added: ‘We are super excited at Holdcroft to be a part of this special journey with GWM Ora and the promising future with the all-electric model range that is with us and upcoming.

‘Our team are trained and ready to share this strong new EV offering with our Cheshire and Staffordshire customers.

‘We believe that GWM Ora offers an alternative premium for our customer and in comparison to what is already available in the marketplace.’

The two new firms join the likes of SLM, Sandicliffe, Charles Hurst, Chorley Group and City West Country in representing the new Chinese outfit.

Other dealer partners include Peter Vardy, Lookers and Wessex Garages.

GWM Ora UK told Car Dealer in November 2022 that it plans to have a total of 16 dealers by the end of this year.

However, bosses now say they are on course to have more than 20 sales sites by time 2023 is over.

Toby Marshall, managing director of GWM ORA UK, said: ‘With so much exciting news and activity on the horizon for the GWM Ora brand, it’s important that we accelerate our recruitment of retailer partners to help support our operations and commercial targets in the UK.

‘As our latest retailer appointments, Holdcroft and Citygate will offer customers fantastic levels of customer service and a friendly and welcoming space to explore the GWM ORA brand.’