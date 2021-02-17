Hawkins Motor Group has bought Town & Country Nissan in Cornwall.

Now known as Town & Country by Hawkins, it is being headed up by dealer principal Andrew Niven, who joined Hawkins after managing other showrooms in Cornwall and across the country.

He said: ‘I’m delighted to be joining Hawkins and especially Nissan. The brand has significance for me in that I started my automotive career with Nissan in Cornwall in the late-1980s. It’s great to be back!’

The family-owned Town & Country is a familiar name in Cornwall and has represented Nissan for more than 30 years at its dealership on the A30 at Marazanvose, near Truro.

Hawkins director Johnny Hawkins said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Town & Country to the Hawkins Motor Group.

‘Being a local family business, we share many of the same values and this is reflected by their great reputation and loyal, long-standing customers.’

He added: ‘We would like to assure all Town & Country customers that they will continue to receive the same great service they have been accustomed to.

‘The familiar, friendly faces they know in the sales and service teams will be there as normal to look after them.’

Fellow Hawkins director James Hawkins said: ‘We have some exciting plans to take the business and the Nissan brand further.

‘The first is the opening of a second Nissan dealership in Penryn towards the beginning of next month, which will coincide with a range of fantastic new Nissan models being launched throughout this year.’