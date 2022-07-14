Hendy Group installs defibrillators at 60 of its sites across the south of England

Dealer group Hendy has installed ‘potentially life-saving’ defibulators at 60 of its sites across the south of England.

The south coast outfit has invested £36,000 in the devices as it looks to put the health of its staff and customers at the top of its agenda.

Hendy Group property manager John Hendy said the widespread installation across all sites was a ‘sensible precaution’ to protect everyone who comes into physical contact with the business.

The defibrillators are being installed in a central position in all dealerships and facilities to enable a swift response.

The installation process has also included training videos for colleagues and posters highlighting where they are positioned.

The announcement comes at a time when there are more than 30,000 sudden cardiac arrests in the UK outside hospital every year.

Hendy said: ‘Colleague welfare is a huge priority for us at Hendy so anything we can do to protect them in a working environment where they spend a lot of time is important.

‘We hope that none of these defibrillators are never needed but by having them in our facilities we know that anyone in need will have the best treatment available immediately.’

The installation comes weeks after Car Dealer reported the story of John Ryder, who suffered a Cardiac arrest while taking his vehicle for a service at Holdcroft Nissan Crewe.

His life was saved by the fast work of Cameron Love, who worked at the dealership, and knew how to work the defibrillator.

The pair were recently reunited and you can read the full story here.