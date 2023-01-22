Hendy Group submits ambitious plans for ‘motor village car dealership’ at former John Lewis site

Hendy Group is stepping up its plans for expansion in 2023 after applying for planning permission to build a new ‘motor village car dealership’ in Tunbridge Wells.

The south coast-based dealer group has submitted ambitious plans to redevelop a site in the town which previously spent a decade as a John Lewis at Home store.

The proposals do not seek to demolish the former shop, which closed in April 2021, with the site instead developed around it.

Bosses want to build five new showrooms, an 18-bay service workshop, 15 car wash spaces, a sales office, and external parking for 110 cars.

The development would also see a new shared footway and represent a hefty £5m investment by Hendy.

It is estimated that, if approved, the scheme would employ 86 members of staff in a variety of roles across the site.

As part of the plan, Hendy’s existing Tunbridge Wells site would move to the new premises.

Savills, acting for Hendy Group, said: ‘The proposal is considered to be positive economic investment by a local business in a long-term vacant unit within an established commercial area.

‘The proposal will support the relocation and expansion of the existing Hendy facility from Mount Ephraim.

Hendy has already announced a new Nissan dealership in Crawley, which is set to open in the Spring, as it looks to carry on growing.

The Tunbridge Wells plans will be considered by Tunbridge Wells Borough Council with a verdict due at a later date.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.