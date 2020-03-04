Hendy joins forces with Thruxton Motorsport Centre

DRIVERS heading to Thruxton will be able to sample the latest technology from Ford thanks to a new partnership between Hendy Group and the race circuit.

Hendy has supplied seven new Ford cars to the Hampshire motorsport centre, to be enjoyed by the thousands of people who take part in its driving experiences every year.

Mark Busby, Hendy commercial director, said drivers would have the best opportunity to sample the handling, speed and capabilities of the Ford Focus ST, Focus ST-Line and Fiesta ST-Line.

‘We are delighted to be joining forces with Thruxton, which offers a wide range of driving experiences to those looking to hone their driving skills, enjoy driving on a track, and youngsters looking to get behind the wheel for the first time,’ he said.

Thruxton marketing manager Ben Norton said the partnership with Hendy was a natural choice for the circuit.

‘It’s great to be working with Hendy and we are looking forward to showcasing the cars, which have tremendous capabilities. The mix of cars means they can be used to help drivers familiarise themselves with the circuit, drivers can spend time behind the wheel to improve their driving skills, and our expert instructors will be using the Focus ST to provide high-speed rides around the circuit.’

He added that the Focus models would also be used at race meetings and become an integral part of all activities at Thruxton. Meanwhile, the Fiestas will be key to running the junior experience courses for budding drivers as young as 12 years old looking to get a feel of driving before they are 17.

The cars are being supplied on an initial three-year deal, and Hendy and Thruxton are exploring additional partnership opportunities.

Pictured are Ben Norton, left, and John Haylett, general manager of Hendy Performance

