Car Dealer Live featured some fantastic guests this week – so here’s you chance to look back and watch them all.

Our daily live shows – which take place at midday every weekday – featured dealers, manufacturer bosses and industry experts to give you the best picture of what’s happening in the motor trade.

Monday – Renault UK boss Vincent Tourette & director Louise O’Sullivan

On Monday, we chatted to the boss of Renault UK Vincent Tourette about how his dealers had coped with the crisis and his thoughts on the news the night before that dealers could soon be going back to work.

We cover a lot of topics including how network operations director Louise O’Sullivan has helped dealers during the crisis.

Tuesday – Wessex Garages MD Chris Wiseman

Wessex Garages boss Chris Wiseman told us he was preparing for new expectations from customers as he prepared his dealerships for the restart.

He chatted to us about the work he has done to get his showrooms ready and the PPE he has been forced to put in place.

Wednesday – Zeus Capital analyst Mike Allen

We looked at the listed dealer groups in detail on Wednesday with motor trade analyst Mike Allen.

Focussing his time on the biggest dealer groups, Allen gave us his unique take on the likes of Pendragon, Lookers, Marshalls and Vertu. He predicts how they may perform in the future – and what could happen to the market.

Thursday – Sherwoods Motor Group MD Simon MacConachie

Family run group Sherwoods has gone through a huge transition from a Vauxhall retailer to now PSA representative.

MD Simon MacConachie chatted us through how it all came about and how he has dealt with the pandemic with a relatively new business. He gives his take on the return to work and what the future may hold for his business.

Friday – GForces’ Paul Stokes

GForces head of ecommerce Paul Stokes has had a fascinating career from leading a management buy-out of a £100m dealer group to running Rockar, the innovative online and shopping centre site combined dealership.

Now leading online car sales solutions for GForces he gave us his top tips for getting the most out of selling cars online.

This week on Car Dealer Live…

We have a packed week of interviews with dealers and industry experts including our first chat with Pendragon CEO Bill Berman. Coming up this week we have:

Monday Cazana CEO Tom Wood and director of insights Rupert Pontin

Tuesday Hendy’s Paul Hendy

Wednesday Tom Hartley

Thursday SsangYong’s Nick Laird and Jim Tyrell

Friday Pendragon CEO Bill Berman

If you want to get involved in Car Dealer Live, email James Baggott via this website here. And to find out who we’ve got scheduled after that, check out our full schedule here.