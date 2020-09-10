Online new and used car marketplace heycar has joined forces with ‘digital garage’ Regit to expand its reach and visibility of dealers’ stock even further.

The deal sees heycar exclusively provide cars on Regit and follows recent similar partnerships with What Car? and Motorway.

Regit provides a range of comparison services for buying, selling and maintaining cars.

Heycar head of strategy Brook Bishop said: ‘We’re delighted to reveal our latest industry partnership with Regit.

‘It allows us to further extend exposure of our quality stock, enabling us to continue to build the volume of quality leads we are driving to our dealer partners.

‘It’s another example of our commitment to building long-term strategic relationships across the automotive industry to accelerate our growth as we strive to raise standards and provide a best-in-class service for our customers.’

Users of Regit will be able to search for their next car via heycar’s inventory of 150,000 vehicles.

Regit founder Chris Ashton-Green said: ‘Our users are a discerning bunch, so it’s important that we enter into partnerships with brands who we feel share our values and approach.

‘That’s why heycar are such a great fit. We’re delighted that visitors to Regit now have access to such a great range of quality cars.’

Bishop added: ‘At heycar, we’re just getting started with our ambitious programme of partnerships. We’re determined to deeply integrate our service with the industry’s biggest names and the platforms consumers use to seek quality cars.’

Heycar’s Karen Hilton and Tracy Woods on Car Dealer Live

Heycar helps secure £40m a month in used car sales as it celebrates first anniversary

Heycar sees online surge as public spend lockdown browsing for cars