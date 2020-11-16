Carwow has reported over 15 per cent of cars sold through its platform this year have been alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFVs).

Sales of AFVs – which are hybrids, petrol and diesel plug-in hybrids and full electrics – have grown ‘beyond expectations’ said Carwow.

October new car sales figures from the firm report a 157 per cent year-on-year increase in petrol hybrid cars, 107 per cent rise in petrol plug-in hybrid sales and a 75 per cent growth in electric vehicle sales.

A snap poll carried out by Carwow showed 52 per cent of 939 respondents intended to buy an electric vehicle in the next five years.

The poll also revealed battery range remains the biggest buying hurdle for consumers (30 per cent) followed closely by vehicle purchase price (26 per cent).

Carwow’s head of OEM UK, Sepi Arani, said: ‘Our AFV sales have continued to accelerate beyond expectations and despite the rocky path of 2020.

‘A snap poll of our car buyers this week sees 52 per cent of them committed to upgrading to an EV in the next five years. Add this sentiment to our continually growing EV sales, we are confident that the scene is set for a very promising and potentially fast-paced transition to EVs in the short-term.

‘News of a government decision to fast-track the ban of traditional fuel vehicles to 2030 will have a mixed reception from consumers and dealers alike. However, ultimately, more needs to be done to build consumer confidence that the charging infrastructure is robust enough to support EV dominance on the UK’s roads.’

Arani said that while news of moving the 2035 ban forwards is a ‘testament to the success of manufacturers and their retail networks in empowering consumers to make the switch to electric’ prices of electric vehicles are still too high.

He said: ‘Motorists alone, however, cannot be used as the scapegoat to plug any budget gap created from the economic challenges faced this year.’