Hyundai Motor Group to donate close to £900,000 to disaster victims in Morocco and Libya

Hyundai Motor Group is to donate almost £900,000 ($1.1m) to the earthquake and flood recovery aid in Morocco and Libya, following recent tragedies.

According to British Red Cross, over 300,000 people affected have been affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck Morocco on September 8.

Meanwhile, in Libya, 5,000 people have died as a result of the Mediterranean storm Daniel, which ravaged the north eastern coast of the African country.

In response to the news Hyundai Motor Group says it has donated £403,000 ($500,000) to Morocco and £484,000 ($600,000) to Libya.

The money has been sent via the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through the Korean Red Cross.

Elsewhere, rather than providing financial aid, Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters will provide transport for government-led initiatives for school supplies, provision of psychotherapists and blood donations.

Kia Middle East and Africa FZE will also donate ambulance services to the Moroccan government and offer support vehicles to local non-governmental organisations.

A special program is being set-up by Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters to provide discounted parts and free inspections on damaged vehicles.

Furthermore, Kia Middle East and Africa FZE plan to provide free vehicle maintenance services in Libya.

Both Hyundai and Kia’s Libyan distributors have also planned to deliver relief supplies and daily necessities of food, water and medicine to affected areas.

This is not the first time that Hyundai Motor Company has donated to help countries that have been struck by natural disasters.

The company donated to help towards the earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this year, Hurricane Ian in the United States in 2022, the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami in 2018 and the heavy rainfalls of Peru/Columbia in 2017.

Reporter: Cameron Richards