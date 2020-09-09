Hyundai is rolling out new lead management technology for its dealer network.

According to the Korean firm, Rapid RTC Lead Manager helps dealers receive more ‘bona fide leads’ and distributes them in real time to the employee best suited to reply.

It’ll allow dealers to ‘provide timely, high quality responses to all online enquiries’, says Hyundai, and also allow sales staff to send personalised responses via the customer’s preferred communication channel.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK MD, said: ‘Over the past few months we have seen more and more customers engaging with our established digital retail services, and seeking new ways to interact with our bricks and mortar retail sites.

‘As the volume of these enquiries increases, we need to seek new ways to ensure we continue to deliver our customers the same level of service. With this Lead Manager technology in place, we can do just that, offering stay-at-home customers an experience just as informative and enjoyable as that which they would have received in the showroom.”

Pontus Riska, vice president sales & support – UK for Rapid RTC, said: ‘First impressions are vitally important as customer expectations of the online experience continue to grow.

‘While we see more customers online with higher expectations, we also see reduced staff at dealerships making efficiencies in lead handling and quality assurance even more critical.’