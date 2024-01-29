Inchcape is looking to offload all its UK dealership sites – report

Inchcape is said to be investigating selling all its UK dealership sites.

The global automotive distributor has 70 dealerships in the UK, employing some 3,700 people, but Sky News reported this lunchtime that Inchcape was working with Rothschild bankers to woo buyers.

According to Sky News, analysts today said the retail division could be worth several hundred million pounds.

It would follow the sales of Lookers to Global Auto Holdings and Pendragon to Lithia.

Sky News says that Inchcape, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, started approaching possible buyers over the past few weeks, with the private and merchant bank hired to oversee talks with them.

Inchcape represents brands such as Jaguar, Toyota, Volkswagen, Audi and BMW. But selling its showrooms would mean it could focus completely on its distribution activities that cover over 40 countries and offer a higher margin.

Its distribution work now brings in more than 90% of the group profits,

Inchcape’s UK chief executive is Duncan Tait, who last week admitted being the top Fujitsu exec who compared the faulty Horizon computer system with Fort Knox during a conversation with Post Office bosses.

David Kendrick, chief executive and corporate finance partner of chartered accountants UHY Hacker Young, told Car Dealer: ‘This is another significant move and maybe not unsurprising, having seen Inchcape sell off sites over the last few years.

‘The question now is who looks to acquire the sites? My guess would be the ideal group for a new international entrant.’