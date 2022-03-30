Industry charity Ben finds new home for its annual ball

Automotive industry charity Ben is to throw its annual flagship ball at a new venue in London this year.

Previously held at The Roundhouse in Chalk Farm, it’s moving across the capital to Old Billingsgate Market in the heart of the City for this year’s event.

Taking place on Wednesday, December 7th, with the support of Auto Trader, it promises to be bigger and better than ever, said the charity.

2020’s ball had to be shelved because of the pandemic but the ball returned last year after restrictions were lifted, and it quickly sold out.

More than 600 industry figures were there and raised over £96,500 – one of the highest totals ever achieved at a Ben Ball.

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement and income at Ben, said: ‘Together, once again, we did something extraordinary at the 2021 Ben Ball.

‘The staggering amount of funds raised helps Ben continue to provide life-saving support to those in our automotive family who most need it.

‘It can’t be overstated how much those donations will help people who turn to us when they are struggling or in crisis.’

He added: ‘Over the past two years, we’ve seen support requests double, and the cases that we are seeing are more complex and urgent than we’ve experienced before.

‘Ben Ball is a critical fundraising event for us.

‘Not only does it bring in vital donations, it also gives us the chance to thank those who have helped us achieve so much during the year, and to show how we use their donations to change people’s lives.

‘Plans for the Ben Ball 2022 are well under way and the event looks set to be extraordinary.

‘We would like to invite everyone in the industry to book tickets and join us for our celebrations but also to extend an invite to anyone who may wish to sponsor the event to get in touch.

‘We can’t wait to welcome you to our new venue this December!’

More details are available via this link.