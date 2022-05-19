Log in

Ineos puts Grenadier 4×4 on sale in UK with prices starting at £49,000

  • Ineos Grenadier has goes on sale from £49,000
  • Firm says customers with existing reservation can now configure car
  • Utility 4×4 is set to rival the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender

Time 10:52 am, May 19, 2022

Ineos has put its Grenadier 4×4 on sale in the UK with prices for the Land Rover Defender alternative starting at £49,000.

The firm has announced that UK customers with an existing reservation are now able to configure their cars and place an order.

Designed as a utilitarian, hard-working 4X4 with modern compliance and reliability, it is available in commercial and passenger forms.

The 4×4 has been built to go head-to-head with the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser and offer a more back-to-basics alternative to the new Land Rover Defender.

The range opens with the Utility Wagon model which is described as being primarily for carrying cargo. It comes with two seats and a large load area that’s capable of taking a standard Euro pallet.

Certified as a commercial vehicle, it comes with LED headlights and auxiliary high beam lights, an overhead control panel, off-road and wading modes, Pathfinder off-road navigation and Recaro seats.

Step up to the Station Wagon and prices start at £52,000, which gives you five seats making it ideal for private buyers.

Following a collaboration with the clothing brand, these models are also offered in two Belstaff editions, which cost from £59,000. They bring equipment such as front park assist, a reversing camera and a raised air intake.

Each version is offered with a 3.0-litre petrol that makes 282bhp and 450Nm of torque, or a 3.0-litre diesel that makes 246bhp and 550Nm of torque. Both are sourced from BMW and come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Grenadier has a full box-sectioned ladder frame, Carraro beam axles front and rear, heavy duty coil suspension, permanent four-wheel drive, a centre differential lock and two-speed transfer case.

In April, Ineos announced that it had 160 sales and service points confirmed around the world at ‘established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers’.

There are currently 24 retail locations confirmed for the UK, with each location getting an Ineos training programme for sales agents workshop technicians. Additional coverage will be provided through ‘hand-picked’ Bosch Car Service outlets.

Buyers can secure a build slot through a deposit that is refundable until the sales contract is signed.

