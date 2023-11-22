Inspiring interviews and the latest exclusive trends – 11 reasons you can’t miss Car Dealer Live in 2024

Leading car dealers, manufacturers and motoring experts will be revealing their insights into the world of used cars at Car Dealer Live.

The event is fast approaching and you can still get your tickets for the big day on March 7, 2024, at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

Last year’s event was a sell-out but this year there are even more reasons to attend, with the focus on used cars and two headline interviews from different parts of the market.

Car Dealer Live 2024 – the used car conference – is sponsored by event headline partner Auto Trader, and there are tickets for a limited number of guests to join in person.

Those who join will be able to take part in the full schedule of events, with four panels of car dealers and manufacturers, four keynote sessions revealing exclusive research from our partners and time to network with hundreds of other dealers.

Car Dealer Live partners ATG, iVendi, Cox Automotive and Google will all also be presenting exclusive research at the event which aims to inspire and educate dealers.

1. What’s the secret to success in the used car market?

Peter Waddell – one of the biggest names when it comes to used cars – will be one of our headline interviews at next year’s Car Dealer Live and we’ll be talking to him about the good and the bad in the market. We’ll be finding out from him what has made Big Motoring World so profitable, would he do it differently if he could start over again, and where will he be taking the brand next.

2. Peter Vardy talks about the culture of running a great business

Peter has been running a successful franchised car dealer group for years and his ethos of doing things properly runs deep. He will talk about the challenges of running a large business like his and share his passion for used cars.

3. What’s the next big problem facing the used car market?

There’s no denying for those who have been able to get used cars right in recent years, it’s been the making of their business, but it hasn’t been without its challenges. Between huge shortages of vehicles, fluctuating prices and increased competition from online selling, there’s plenty to talk about with our panels of car dealers. However, the big question is what is the next big challenge they’re preparing their businesses for? We’ll have dealers giving their views on franchised, independent and luxury used car specialist panels.

4. Do you need your own car buying service to source the best stock in 2024?

We’ll be putting that question to big names in the industry and finding out where they are sourcing the best stock from. With top franchised dealers, car supermarkets, independent dealers and luxury car dealers taking to the stage we’ll be finding out how they get the best return for their money when sourcing used cars.

5. What is the future of omnichannel car sales?

Our partners will each be taking to the stage to share their own unique research, and event partners ATG will be looking at the omnichannel car sales process. They will be sharing the latest trends to help car dealers make important decisions in their business.

6. Google talks about how used car buyers are searching online

Event partners Google will be delving into the trends when it comes to car buyers, how they start their journey and how consumers want to be sold to online in 2024. They will be looking at their exclusive data on the car buying journey and how dealers can use this to their advantage.

7. Car manufacturers talk about the importance of used cars

Our panel of used car bosses from UK manufacturers, including Stellantis pre-owned director Nicola Dobson, will be talking about the importance they’re putting on used cars in franchised dealerships in 2024. With the launch of Spoticar to bring together Stellantis’ brand’s used cars, we’ll be finding out why this was an important move for the group and what’s next.

8. Network with hundreds of other car dealers

There are limited tickets to join us on the day but those who do will be able to network with hundreds of other car dealers. The day allows time to mingle over breakfast, lunch and coffee breaks with our speakers, partners and guests.

9. Breakfast, coffee and lunch – plus free entry to the museum

Each ticket for those guests attending in person will include pastries and drinks at the start of the day, coffee during the breaks and lunch. Not to mention, the British Motor Museum is a fabulous location for anyone interested in cars and free entry is included for those there on the day.

10. Each ticket supports Ben with 10% of the price donated

Car Dealer is donating 10% of all ticket sales – both in person and streaming – to automotive industry charity Ben. Simply by purchasing a ticket you’ll be helping support your industry colleagues. The cost of the event is also likely to be a legitimate business expense! Tickets are on sale now for £150 for dealers and £300 for suppliers.

11. Don’t miss out because you can’t be there in person

Car Dealer Live is streamed online live and you can buy a ticket to watch from the comfort of your own home or office if you can’t make it on the day. These are available to buy until the day but if you want to be there in person, act fast – in-person tickets don’t hang around!

We’ll be announcing more speakers and detail on the partner’s White Paper discussions which will form an important part of the day over the next few weeks.

For the very latest on the event, visit the dedicated website.