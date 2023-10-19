Electric car ‘was not to blame’ for huge fire at Jaguar Land Rover car dealership

Dealer group Inchcape has denied rumours that a huge fire at one of its showrooms was started by a faulty EV.

The blaze ripped through firm’s Preston Jaguar Land Rover showroom back in April, with part of the building since having to be demolished.

Work is currently ongoing to rebuild the site but Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has now completed its investigation into the incident.

Experts were unable to identify a source of the blaze, which required attention from ten fire engines, amid strong local rumours that the flames began due to a problem with an electric car.

In a bid to put the whispers to bed, Inchcape has now come out and categorically denied any suggestion that an EV was to blame.

The firm told the Lancashire Post that a ‘non-vehicular electrical fault at the premises’ was the likely cause of the fire.

A spokesman for the dealer group said: ‘We worked in conjunction with various experts as part of a rigorous investigation to determine the cause of the fire.