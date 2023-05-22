Irish used car dealer jailed for five-and-a-half years for ‘horrific’ attacks on wife’s teenage cousin

A used car dealer has been jailed for five-and-a-half-years for ‘horrific’ and ‘sinister’ sexual assaults on his wife’s teenage cousin.

Michael King, 52, was recently found guilty of 12 historic charges against Tara Kelly, who was then aged just 16.

King worked for Martin Reilly Motors in Sligo, Ireland prior to the case coming to light and even wore his uniform from the dealership throughout his ten-day trial.

At his recent sentencing hearing an employer reference from boss Martin Reilly was read by the judge – although Reilly has since denied any knowledge of such a letter.

After reading the alleged reference, Judge Kenneth Connolly described King a ‘a man that has been very dedicated to his work’.

Roscommon Circuit Criminal Court also heard that King had ‘destroyed many lives’ with his actions, which took place between December 2004 and May 2005.

His victim, who has bravely waived her right to anonymity, was not only his wife’s first cousin but also her goddaughter.

In a harrowing victim impact statement read out in court the now 34-year-old described how the father-of-six and groomed and assaulted her over a prolonged period.

‘He made me feel like I wasn’t a good person and that I was responsible for the disgusting things he did to me.

‘I was 16. I was an innocent child, and he took that away from me,’ she said.

‘Seeing the places the abuse had happened, seeing my family who I was too scared to confide in, and even seeing him at family events. I had to greet and hug him time and time again, all with a smile on my face, trying my best to pretend everything was normal and that everything was ok.

‘On the inside I was wrecked and suffocating from the pain. For family moments, like my brother’s wedding, a day that should have been full of joy and love were instead overwhelmed with shame, fear and panic. It was never over.’

She added: ‘He managed to live his life with his wife, have a family and continue with his image of the perfect family man while I was silently struggling.

‘He had a choice to take accountability for what he did but instead he made me and my family endure a horrific, lengthy court trial adding further damage and immense stress onto what has already been a traumatic period.

‘I have put up a long and strenuous fight to finally see the day that the system actually works for women like me. That justice will be served. I was too fearful, too weak to say anything. But I’m not that child anymore and I will not be shamed into silence.

‘At 34 years of age, I am still learning that I have a voice, because I have been silent for so long. And that my voice matters. And that “no” is always an option.

‘I hope that my coming forward and my decision to waive anonymity today will encourage other young people to come forward, to not feel shamed into silence and to know you are not alone.’

‘Severe breach of trust’

In his closing remarks, Judge Connolly described the case as ‘horrific’ and ‘tragic’.

He said King had abused his position of trust and wrecked several lives in the process.

‘There was a very close bond and this was a severe breach of trust,’ said Judge Connolly.

‘There was such a radius of destruction caused by the sinister and selfish acts of Mr King. These were deliberate acts for an adult that should have known better.

‘He has destroyed many lives, particularly for Tara Kelly and the wider Kelly family, as well as the King family.’

The charges against King included six counts of kissing, one of putting her hand on his knee and two of inappropriately touching her.

He was also convicted of two counts of putting her hand on him to the one of performing oral sex on her.

Judge Connolly said a sentencing report did not detect any remorse from King for his actions.

‘It does state that he recognises the pain he caused but there is no acknowledgement of guilt and no remorse throughout,’ he said.

‘In this nature of case, obviously a plea of guilty would attract significant mitigation because it relieves the victim of the stress of a trial.

“Unfortunately, therefore, Tara Kelly had to go through her evidence and she was incredibly brave in coming forward and incredibly brave in giving her evidence.’

If you have been impacted by any of the issues raised, the Samaritans can offer support.

(Pictured: Roscommon Courthouse)