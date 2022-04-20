It’s electrifying! Kia dealerships to hold special events highlighting EV models

Kia dealerships are holding Electric Experience events to let people get up close and personal with the manufacturer’s latest electrified models.

Among them are the new Niro EV, which customers will be getting to see for the first time. The new Sportage and fully electric EV6 will also feature.

The events at Kia’s 191 dealerships across the UK begin in the south-east today (Apr 20) and will work their way north.

People wanting to attend must book a place online at www.kiaelectricexperience.co.uk and Kia says EV experts will be on hand to answer questions at the events, which run until July 8.

The Niro was introduced in 2016 as a fully electrified model, initially launching with a hybrid powertrain, followed by the Niro plug-in hybrid.

The fully electric e-Niro was added in early 2018 and has since become the second best-selling electric car in the UK, said Kia.

Available with the same three powertrains, the all-new Niro will build on the outgoing model’s success, added Kia, which said it was its second most popular model range after the Sportage.

The fifth-generation Sportage boasts an electrified model line-up comprising mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated EV based on the company’s electric-global modular platform.

It has a claimed range of up to 328 miles plus 800V ultra-fast charging that lets drivers charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

Kia plans to launch 14 fully electric models by 2027 as part of its global Plan S strategy.