JCT600 notches up banking first with new payment option for car buyers

JCT600 has become the first retailer to use Lloyds’ new PayFrom Bank account-to-account product, with the aim of giving buyers an easy and secure option online.

It lets customers browse, reserve and buy a vehicle from the Car Dealer Top 100 dealer group completely online and without having to visit a dealership.

PayFrom Bank – also known as Lloyds Bank Pay – helps buyers make online purchases without the need for payment cards, giving them an option that doesn’t require them to register and input card details or share sensitive personal data.

Customers can use their own online banking service to make a payment, rather than digging out a credit or debit card, with the purchase amount, reference and JCT600 account details all automatically populated, saving time.

Andy Bateman, director of customer experience for JCT600, said: ‘We’re seeing more and more customers choosing to complete either part or all of their buying journey online.

‘Whether they choose to shop with us in store, on the JCT600 website or a mix of both, we’re committed to providing choice and flexibility.

‘PayFrom Bank is the perfect option for buyers looking for a safe, convenient, secure way to purchase their next car or van.

‘It’s great to be working with Lloyds on new technology like this, and we’re excited to see our customers taking advantage of PayFrom Bank when choosing their next vehicle.’

Steve Everett, managing director of payables and receivables for Lloyds, said: ‘Lloyds Bank are delighted to support JCT600 with our PayFrom Bank online payment capability.

‘We both recognise the importance in making the online buying experience as simple, secure and hassle-free for customers as possible.

‘PayFrom Bank is one of a suite of application programming interfaces we have developed to help create friction-free customer journeys and streamline business processes.’