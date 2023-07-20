Jobs created as Snows’ ninth Toyota dealership opens for business

Snows Motor Group has opened another Toyota dealership in Hampshire and created jobs into the bargain.

The five-car showroom, which is in Sarisbury Green, near Southampton, is the ninth Toyota outlet operated by the firm and the first Snows Toyota site to showcase the Japanese manufacturer’s latest corporate identity.

Some 15 jobs have been created, with customer care consultants and handover specialists among those being recruited, with more staff likely to be needed.

A new workshop boasting state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment has been built for servicing and MOTs, with cameras trained on the MOT test area so customers can watch as their car is worked on, with an iPad relaying the images.

In addition, the large forecourt displays a wide range of used vehicles and has plenty of customer parking.

The Sarisbury Green site joins sister Snows Toyota dealerships in places such as Chichester and Hedge End, and further west in Exeter and Plymouth.

Dale Vaughan, Toyota franchise sales manager at the Car Dealer Top 100 group, said: ‘We are hugely excited by the opening of this new showroom and workshop, and we’re confident these stunning new facilities will prove popular.

‘The latest Toyota corporate identity looks great – it’s smart, informal and inviting – and we’re looking forward to introducing it at Snows’ other Toyota dealerships.’

He added: ‘As a manufacturer, Toyota is going from strength to strength – the models in its range are hugely impressive. We’ve got a great brand, a great site and we are looking to the future with optimism.’

Heading up the new dealership’s team are general manager Bruce Simpson, sales manager Jason Warwick and service manager Ian Walmsley.

An official opening celebration will be held later in the summer.