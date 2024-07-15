Jul 15: King commiserates with England; Badenoch is Tory favourite; House prices fall

King urges England team to ‘hold your heads high’ after Euro 2024 final defeat

The King urged England’s football team to ‘hold your heads high’ after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, while the Prince of Wales said ‘we’re all still so proud of you’.

Spain claimed a 2-1 win while the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.

Charles, in a message to manager Gareth Southgate and the team, said: ‘Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.’

David Lammy calls for immediate ceasefire as he meets Israeli and Palestinian leaders

David Lammy has called for an immediate ceasefire as he met Israeli and Palestinian leaders in the Middle East on Sunday.

The foreign secretary raised the urgent need for a ceasefire agreed by both sides, which includes the release of all hostages and a rapid increase of aid into Gaza.

In meetings with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, Lammy also made the case for working towards a two-state solution to the conflict.

Kemi Badenoch backed as clear favourite to become Conservative Party leader

Kemi Badenoch is tipped to become the next leader of the Conservative Party, according to a new survey.

A poll shows the former minister for women and equalities, now the shadow housing secretary, has the support of 25.83% of grassroots Tories.

Independent Tory news organisation Conservative Home questioned 995 grassroots members on July 8, 9 and 10 about who should replace former prime minister Rishi Sunak. Robert Jenrick was second favourite, with the support of 13.47%, while Tom Tugendhat came in third with 12.96%.

Trump says he wants to ‘bring the country together’ with convention speech

Donald Trump said he has rewritten his speech for the Republican National Convention to focus on uniting the country in the wake of an assassination attempt on the former US president.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee for the convention on Sunday evening, just a day after a gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler.

In his first interview since the incident, Trump told US outlet The Washington Examiner the speech he is set to make on Thursday will be ‘a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago’. ‘The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,’ he told the paper.

Venice nets £1.7m in tax pilot which critics say failed to deter day-trippers

A pilot programme charging day-trippers to Venice an entrance fee comes to an end on Sunday, with the fragile lagoon city more than 2 million euros (£1.7m) richer and determined to extend the levy.

However opponents called the experiment a failure.

Several dozen activists gathered outside the Santa Lucia railway station overlooking a crowded canal on Saturday to protest over the 5-euro (£4.20) levy which they say did little to dissuade visitors from arriving on peak days, as envisioned.

Average price tag on a home fell by £1,617 month-on-month in July – Rightmove

The average price tag on a home has dipped by more than usual for the month of July, according to a property website.

Across Britain, the typical new seller asking price fell by 0.4% or £1,617 month-on-month in July to £373,493, down from £375,110 in June, Rightmove said.

This was a bigger drop than the typical fall seen in July, according to the website, as new sellers tried to cut through the distractions of the General Election, sporting events and the summer holiday season.

Manufacturing jobs in England fall while devolved nations see growth

The devolved nations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have seen big growth in the number of manufacturing jobs in the last year, in contrast to most English regions, according to new research.

A survey by Make UK and BDO showed that, in the year to March, the number of manufacturing jobs in Wales increased by 13,000, in Scotland by 10,000 and in Northern Ireland by 2,000.

Every English region saw a fall in manufacturing jobs in the same period, with the East of England being the only region showing a slight rise, the study found.

A rainy day for England and Wales as showers pass northwards. It’ll be drier in Northern Ireland and Scotland with sunny spells and the odd shower. Highs of 21 degrees in the south east.

It’ll become drier in the south tonight, while heavy rain will continue to fall in central areas.