Jul 16: £20,000 model car collection heads to auction; Ben Wallace wont stand again as MP; Climate activists scale Ineos refinery

Model car collection worth £20,000 heads to auction

A collection of 300 model cars worth around £20,000 is heading to auction next week.

Collected over a period of 20 years, they’ve all come from a single owner who had a specialist interest in classic German motorsport-bred cars. The first model that was purchased was a 1989 BMW M3 ‘Jagermeister’ DTM car, which carries an estimate of £80 and £120.

The collection of cars was amassed by Alan Barrett, who recently passed away and is now being sold by his son Geoff, who said that no family holiday could be complete without purchasing another model for his collection.

Defence Secretary plans to not stand again as MP

Ben Wallace has said he plans to resign at the next Cabinet reshuffle after four years as Defence Secretary.

He told The Sunday Times he would stand down as an MP at the next election but ruled out leaving ‘prematurely’ and triggering another by-election for the Conservatives to battle.

Wallace, who survived three prime ministers in his current role, played a key role in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was a close ally of Boris Johnson.

His Wyre and Preston North constituency will disappear at the next election after boundary changes and he said he would not seek a new seat.

Climate activists scale building at Ineos oil refinery

Environmental activists say they have occupied an Ineos gas power station that powers the Grangemouth oil refinery as part of a day of resistance at the site.

Four people climbed onto the roof of the plant and held up a banner which read ‘Climate Justice for Grangemouth’.

Earlier, about 200 people marched to the fence of the Ineos plant from a climate camp around a mile away.

Police said they were at the scene in Grangemouth.

UK joins major Indo-Pacific trade bloc

Kemi Badenoch has signed off UK membership to a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc, bringing British businesses a step closer to being able to sell to a market of 500 million people with fewer barriers.

The Business and Trade Secretary signed the accession protocol to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in New Zealand on Sunday.

Britain is the first new member and first European nation to join the bloc – comprising Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam – since its formation in 2018.

Labour commits to growth despite Unite saying it will cut donation

Labour doubled down on its pursuit of economic growth as the UK’s second largest union warned it could cut the funding it donates to the party unless more of its policy priorities are backed.

Sir Keir Starmer has renewed his defence of putting financial prudence at the heart of his plans ahead of a set of crunch by-elections in which the party hopes to inflict defeats on the Conservatives.

In an article for The Observer newspaper, the Labour leader said: ‘Frankly, the left has to start caring a lot more about growth, about creating wealth, attracting inward investment and kickstarting a spirit of enterprise.

‘It is the only show in town for those who dream of a brighter future.’

Ford takes its Mustang Mach-E rallying

Ford has created its first rally-inspired ‘Mustang’, with a new version of the firm’s Mach-E electric SUV.

Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mustang Mach-E Rally shows a new side to this SUV.

Details on the new model are thin on the ground, but Ford has said that the Rally will go on sale in the US and Europe in 2024 and will be a ‘full production’ model.

Musk says Twitter is losing cash

Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising has dropped by half.

In a reply to a tweet offering business advice, Musk tweeted on Saturday: ‘We’re still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.

‘Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.’

Ever since he took over Twitter in a $44bn deal last autumn, Musk has tried to reassure advertisers concerned about the ousting of top executives, widespread lay-offs and a different approach to content moderation.

Sunny spells and showers

The wind will remain across the UK today although it will be breezy for most while northern areas will be affected by the strongest winds.

It will be cloudy across Scotland with rain and showers that will turn into thunderstorms in places.

For many it will be a day of sunny spells and showers, although it will stay dry in places in the east.