Jul 25: Sunak stutters on net zero; Rhodes evacuation continues; George Alagiah dies; Lexus launches new MPV

Rishi Sunak says he does not want to ‘hassle’ families with net zero targets

Rishi Sunak is considering watering down policies to tackle the climate emergency as he seeks to take a ‘proportionate and pragmatic’ approach to achieving net zero amid cost-of-living pressures.

The Prime Minister said he does not want to heap ‘hassle’ or extra costs on to families as Conservatives on the right of the party pressure him to weaken commitments to possibly win back voters.

Downing Street insisted Mr Sunak is committed to the ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 after he declined to give the same assurance himself.

Britons tell of Rhodes evacuation trauma as more repatriation flights scheduled

British holidaymakers have told of traumatic and miserable evacuation experiences from Rhodes as more repatriation flights are scheduled to take place.

Hundreds of people have landed in the UK after parts of the popular Greek island were ravaged by blazes, forcing many to sleep in schools, airports and sports centres.

A newly wed couple spending their honeymoon on Rhodes spoke of their ‘traumatic’ experience of being evacuated from their hotel amid ‘intense’ smoke and the sound of a child screaming ‘I don’t want to die’.

The Lexus LM is an £89,995 MPV

Lexus is expanding its line-up with the introduction of the new LM – a large MPV that aims to transport passengers in as much as luxury as possible.

An entirely different model from everything Lexus currently sells in the UK, the LM, which has previously been targeted at the Asian markets, is now being introduced to Europe.

Described by Lexus as a ‘new flagship’, as well as a ‘luxury mover’, it’s essentially an upmarket MPV that can seat up to seven and aims to appeal to the VIP shuttle market. It rivals the Mercedes V-Class.

FTSE rises despite bleaker-than-expected economic data

Despite weak economic figures on Monday London’s top share index managed to eke out a small gain by the end of the day.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2 per cent, or 14.86 points, ending the day at 7,678.59.

Meanwhile in Germany the Dax index closed up 0.1 per cent, while France’s Cac 40 index dropped 0.1 per cent.

New Twitter X logo branded ‘sinister’ and ‘an active attempt to look more evil’

The new Twitter rebrand has been branded “an active attempt to look more evil” as users responded to Elon Musk’s decision to rename the platform “X”.

The social media platform is known for its bird logo atop a bright, blue background, which has now been replaced by a white X on a black backdrop.

Television host Victoria Coren Mitchell took to Twitter to announce she made a new post to Instagram, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta who recently launched the new rival app Threads.

BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies at 67 after bowel cancer diagnosis

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died at the age of 67, his agent has said.

A statement from Mary Greenham to the PA news agency said: “I am so terribly sorry to inform you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

‘George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today.’

Weather outlook…

Today, southern Scotland and eastern areas of England will be mostly cloudy with sharp, possibly thundery showers. Elsewhere, there will be patchy cloud, sunny spells and isolated light showers, the BBC reports.