June 3: Volkswagen ID.Buzz gets seven seats; Purplebricks sold for £1; Banks to hike savings rates

Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz gets new seven-seat version

Volkswagen has unveiled a new seven-seater version of its electric ID.Buzz.

The new MPV has been stretched by 250mm over the standard model, allowing Volkswagen to offer it in three different interior seating arrangements with five, six and seven-seat layouts all available.

Plus, because of the added length, the long-wheelbase ID.Buzz is able to offer more luggage space than the ‘standard’ version with 1,340 litres when in five-seat form, representing an increase of 219 litres from the standard-wheelbase version.

Strike buys Purplebricks for £1

Purplebricks has been sold for £1 to online estate agency Strike after shareholders approved the offer from the only remaining bidder.

It will see the troubled firm come under the ownership of its rival, backed by Carphone Warehouse founder Sir Charles Dunstone.

The online agency agreed to sell its business and assets to Strike for a nominal £1 after another bidder pulled out, claiming its financial condition was ‘significantly worse than expected’.

Banks plan to hike savings rates next week

HSBC UK is boosting the interest rates on some savings accounts with increases of up to 0.75 percentage points, the bank has announced.

First Direct will also increase rates with these coming into effect next week, on Thursday June 8.

They include a 0.75 percentage point increase on the bank’s mysavings and premier savings youth accounts, taking rates to 5.00 per cent.

UK ticket-holder wins £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has won more than £110 million in the EuroMillions draw.

Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they won the £111.7 million prize in Friday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

The winner will be wealthier than footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92 million) and singer Dua Lipa (£75m), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Yousaf: Scottish independence has never been more important

There has ‘never been a more important time’ for Scotland to become independent, First Minister Humza Yousaf has declared.

Mr Yousaf was speaking before taking to the streets of his Glasgow Pollok constituency on Saturday as he attempts to make the economic case for independence – frequently seen as one of the toughest sells for the Yes movement.

The First Minister said: ‘There has never been a more important time for the people of Scotland to seize the opportunities of independence and escape Westminster.’

Friday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Scientists identify key process that could prevent cancer spreading

Scientists have discovered a key process that is involved when the body’s cells die, which also stops cancer from spreading.

Researchers have identified the molecular mechanism of the early stages of programmed cell death, or apoptosis, where cells that are no longer needed undergo self-destruction by activating the co-called ‘death programme’.

They said the findings, published in the journal Science Advances, could potentially provide insight on how to stop cancer cells from multiplying and open doors to new treatments.

London markets rally as US jobs market swells

European and US markets enjoyed a rally to end the week amid further signs that the world’s biggest economy is in better-than-expected shape.

London’s FTSE 100 climbed more than 1.5 per cent on Friday, taking it above 7,600 after shedding value earlier in the week.

The FTSE 100 closed 117.01 points higher, or 1.56 per cent, to 7,607.28 after another strong session for mining stocks.

Investors in the US were even more buoyant, with the top index, the S&P 500, soaring to its highest level since August.

Weather outlook

Today will start with an early mist and low cloud across eastern areas, according to the Met Office.

The day will feel warm again for most but it will be cooler along the eastern coast and cloudier skies will hang on in Scotland.

Tonight there will be warm sunshine throughout the evening but it will turn chilly overnight with clear skies for many.