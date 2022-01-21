Kia does the double twice over as EV6 is named Car of the Year for 2022 by What Car?

Kia’s EV6 has been crowned Car of the Year 2022 by What Car? – making it a double triumph for the manufacturer twice over.

The electric car’s victory was announced last night (Jan 20) at the publication’s Car of the Year Awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

It’s the second time that Kia has won the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award and the second time it’s won with a new electric car, scooping its maiden victory in 2019 with the e-Niro.

Judges said the EV6 set new benchmarks for electric cars, offering an official range of 328 miles, and managing 224 on a charge when What Car?’s testers ran it in near-worst-case low temperatures.

The battery can also charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

The car was praised for being so spacious, too, as well as refined even by electric car standards and having a seven-year warranty.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: ‘Once again, Kia has set a new benchmark for an electric vehicle.

‘The EV6 is a terrific all-rounder that answers electric car buyers’ questions around range and charging times brilliantly, and which offers terrific space, refinement and value for money.

‘Kia’s progress has long been impressive, but it is the way that it has seized the opportunity offered by the transition to electric cars that has made it a leader in the market.

‘Coming hot on the heels of its victory with the e-Niro in 2019, this Car of the Year win cements its position alongside Tesla as one of the most exciting electric car makers on the planet.’

Kia UK president and chief executive Paul Philpott said: ‘It’s a great honour for Kia to win Car of the Year at this year’s What Car? Awards, particularly given the high regard with which they are held by customers across the UK.

‘The EV6 is a truly exceptional car, and it’s just the beginning of things to come from Kia on our rapid journey to electrification.

‘This is tangible recognition that Kia is fast becoming a true leader in electric vehicles, having also won this award with e-Niro in 2019.’

Other big winners on the night included BMW, which notched up five category victories.

Its X5 scooped the title for best luxury SUV, the 3 Series was named best executive car, the 5 Series best luxury car, the 4 Series best coupé, and the 4 Series Convertible best convertible.

Ford was the next most successful, with three titles: best small SUV (Puma), best sports SUV (Puma ST), and best pick-up (Ranger).

Tesla’s Model 3 took home the trophy for best large electric car, while the Cupra Born was named best small electric car.

The winners in full

OVERALL WINNER

Car of the Year: Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line

CATEGORY WINNERS

Small car: Honda Jazz SR

Family car: Seat Leon 1.5 TSI 130 Evo FR

Small SUV: Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid (mHEV)

Family SUV: Volvo XC40 Recharge T4 Plus (Dark Theme)

Electric SUV: Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line

Large SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe 4WD Premium

Luxury SUV: BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport

Sports SUV: Ford Puma ST 1.5 Ecoboost 200 Performance Pack

Hybrid (plug-in): Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport Premium Plus Pack

Small electric car: Cupra Born 58kWh V2

Large electric car: Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Executive car: BMW 3 Series 330e M Sport (M Sport Pro Package)

Luxury car: BMW 5 Series 530e M Sport (M Sport Pro Package)

Estate: Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI 150 SEL

MPV: Volkswagen Touran 1.5 TSI 150 SE

Pick-up: Ford Ranger 2.0L EcoBlue 213PS Wildtrack auto

Hot hatch: Mercedes-AMG A45 S Plus

Performance car: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S

Coupé: BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport (M Sport Pro Package)

Convertible: BMW 4 Series Convertible 420i (M Sport Pro Package)

Sports car: Porsche Cayman GTS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Reliability Award: Lexus

True MPG Award: Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 petrol hybrid

Innovation Award: Gridserve

Safety Award: Nissan Qashqai

Tow Car Award: Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi 3 DCT

Reader Award: Range Rover