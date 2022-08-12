Log in
Kia’s XCeed is given mid-life refresh with new top-spec trim level

  • Updated version of compact crossover has a more striking design
  • Powertrains comprise petrol turbo and plug-in hybrid
  • Prices start from £22,995

Time 10:48 am, August 12, 2022

Kia’s revised XCeed has hit the market with the compact crossover enjoying a range of enhancements and tweaks.

It’s available to order now from £22,995, ahead of deliveries starting at the end of this year’s third quarter.

Benefiting from a mid-life update, the compact crossover gains a more striking exterior design, with sporty GT-Line S versions wearing 18-inch alloy wheels, bolstered seats and a chunky steering wheel.

This replaces the top-spec ‘4’ trim level, bringing heated outer rear seats, wireless smartphone charging and a 12.3-inch driver display. Prices for this top-spec version start at £29,995.

But even entry-level ‘2’ models get a wealth of equipment such as LED headlights and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 16-inch alloys.

Move up to ‘3’ grade and you’ll find 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers and dual-zone climate control. Prices for XCeed models in ‘3’ specification start from £25,495.

Two powertrains accompany the revised XCeed. The first is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which brings 158bhp and 253Nm of torque via a six-speed manual gearbox.

The second is an ultra-efficient plug-in hybrid, based around a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 44.5kW electric motor and an 8.9kWh battery pack.

Combined, you get 139bhp and 265Nm of torque, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, taking the XCeed for up to 30 miles on electric power alone.

The new XCeed PHEV is available as a single ‘3’ grade model, from £32,595.

Pictured at top are the Kia XCeed GT-Line and PHEV

