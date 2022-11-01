LEVC to axe some 140 jobs as it looks to improve cash flow in wake of pandemic

Electric black cab maker LEVC is shedding some 140 jobs.

The West Midlands-based manufacturer blamed the Covid pandemic for having to make the decision, and said it would be seeking voluntary redundancies, according to the BBC

Geely-owned LEVC, which makes the TX Taxi, TX Shuttle and VN5 van, said the supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic plus ‘significant global economic challenges’ had forced a restructure.

The redundancies are among various measures aimed at improving cash flow.

More than 1,000 jobs were created when its £300m Ansty plant opened in 2017, following Geely rescuing LEVC from administration in 2013.

The BBC quoted Prof David Bailey, of Birmingham Business School at the University of Birmingham, as saying the jobs axe was a ‘great shame’.

He said: ‘The future looks positive, but right now it’s pretty tough. Longer term, the future is electric for cars, taxis and vans.’

Meanwhile, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street called the announcement ‘incredibly sad’.

He was quoted by the BBC as saying: ‘It is a brilliant West Midlands brand producing green, clean taxis worldwide – it is iconic what is being done there.’

But he added that if job cuts were necessary to help LEVC become more successful in the long term, then sometimes they had to be made.