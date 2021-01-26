Over three-quarters of car buyers say they are now more likely to use multiple car search websites than before the pandemic, new research has found.

eBay Motors Group found 76 per cent of buyers are using more vehicle search sites for their next purchase, with 74 per cent saying they are spending more time visiting them than before.

Motors.co.uk quizzed 285 people over the course of December 2020.

The majority of buyers (87 per cent) said visiting multiple websites enabled them to narrow down their research to identify the vehicle they wanted to enquire about. While 84 per cent said visiting different platforms enabled them to make an informed decision on the price they should expect to pay.

Most buyers (82 per cent) said visiting multiple car search websites ensured they were able to see all the available cars in their vicinity. Also, by visiting different platforms nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) said it helped them decide which questions they wanted to ask dealers about the cars they were searching.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘With customers once again not allowed to visit showrooms in person, consumers are turning to more online vehicle search sites and investing more time than before the pandemic, using them to research their next purchase.

‘This evolving approach to car buying means retailers who advertise their stock across multiple platforms are likely to capture the attention of more in-market buyers. The research shows buyers want clarity on pricing and the comfort of knowing they are able to see all the available cars in their local area.

‘Our advice to dealers has always been to advertise across multiple car search touchpoints to achieve the highest levels of visibility and engagement. With lockdowns now in place across the UK, this needs to be a prime consideration for all dealers.’

The new research comes off the back of news that Lockdown 3.0 is having little effect on used car searches.

Auto Trader, What Car? and eBay Motors Group which the latter recently revealing dealer leads were up by 18 per cent year-on-ear in the first week of the current lockdown.