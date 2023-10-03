Lookers begins work on £6m multi-franchise vehicle hub with emphasis on EVs

Lookers says it’s on course to open its multi-franchise CarHub that’ll support growing interest in EVs.

As reported by Car Dealer in April, the dealership chain had applied for planning permission for the £6m development in Middlesbrough.

After getting the go-ahead from the council, construction work on the state-of-the-art building has begun and will see the landmark dealership open later this year.

It’ll specialise in multi-franchise sales, service, maintenance and cosmetic repair, with extensive EV charging facilities.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm says the 25,500 sq m site, off Cargo Fleet Lane and South Bank Road, will also house an education and experience centre to support rising consumer demand for as well as inquiries about all-electric driving options.

It’ll also have a standalone Ford dealership next to the hub. Meanwhile, a separate standalone dealership is also going up that Lookers says will be integral to the new site.

Chief operating officer Duncan McPhee said: ‘We’re delighted to spearhead major change, innovation and investment in the north-east.

‘We plan to roll out an exciting, new multi-franchise dealership that meets the buying and servicing needs of every customer and which prioritises EV driving for a new generation.

‘Our new Lookers CarHub also represents our confidence in Middlesbrough and the wider area, in our staff and in the local communities which we serve.’

Extra jobs will be created at the hub in Middlesbrough, bringing Lookers staff numbers in the area up to around 200.

‘Our all-new CarHub delivers unrivalled choice and value in the provision of used cars, first-class servicing and cosmetic repair, and with a focus on helping even more customers join us on the journey towards a more sustainable, all-electric driving future,’ added McPhee.

‘At Lookers, we’re committed to providing everyone with the information, advice and support that they need to make the right choice for them.’

