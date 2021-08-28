LSH Auto celebrates huge sales growth at flagship Mercedes-Benz showroom

LSH Auto’s flagship Mercedes-Benz showroom in Stockport is celebrating a huge growth in sales during its second year of trading.

The dealership – which launched in August 2019 – saw used car sales rocket by 72 per cent and new car sales increase by 47 per cent, in spite of the lockdowns.

Martyn Webb, managing director of LSH Auto, said: ‘Mercedes-Benz of Stockport has had a fantastic first two years of trading.

‘I’m proud of our team who have worked incredibly hard to overcome the challenges of the global pandemic over the past 18 months.

‘Our ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible service to our customers has put us in good shape and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow the business into 2022.’

The dealer principal is Stefan Bowett, who was appointed to the role last November, having previously led LSH Auto’s Whitefield operation.

Before that, he worked at the former Mercedes-Benz of Stockport site from 2013 to 2018 as a used car sales manager, new car sales manager and general sales manager.

‘I jumped at the chance to lead the team in Stockport and return to where I initially built my career,’ he said.

‘Mercedes-Benz of Stockport is now our flagship site, attracting more customers than could have been imagined.’

There are two buildings at the state-of-the-art, purpose-built, three-storey site – its 13,492 sq m showroom and aftersales division, which has 30 workshops and two MOT testing bays, plus a 17,166 sq m body, paint and repair centre.

Bowett added: ‘In addition to the sales growth that we’ve achieved this year, our aftersales team have delivered significant growth, and our high-tech body, paint and repair centre has continued to support customers in getting their vehicles back on the road and looking as good as new.’

Webb said: ‘Mercedes-Benz of Stockport has set a new standard in the UK luxury vehicle retail industry by responding to our customers’ desires and needs.

‘We’re constantly looking for new ways to improve our service and we’re grateful for the continued support that we receive from our customers.’