Macklin Motors on the lookout for fresh blood as dealer group unveils £5m multi-franchise site in Edinburgh

Dealer group Macklin Motors has unveiled a new state-of-the-art multi-franchise dealership in Edinburgh, following a £5m investment.

The new site, located in the Newbridge area of the Scottish capital, offers sales and servicing for Peugeot, Kia and MG vehicles, with up to 120 cars on display.

Features include a a 16-bay service area operated by manufacturer accredited technicians and interactive walls that allow customers to tailor the specifications of their desired vehicle.

The dealership also has automatic number plate recognition, which notifies the service centre of a customer’s arrival, triggering a more efficient check-in process.

In order to fully staff its new premises, Macklin is now recruiting in a number of key positions.

Bosses are looking to hire four certified technicians, two sales advisors, one service advisor and a parts pick-up and delivery driver.

Mark Littlejohn, general manager of Macklin Motors Edinburgh Peugeot, Kia and MG, said: ‘We have a number of roles across sales, aftersales and technical support, who will all have an important contribution to make in providing excellent service to all our customers.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming new colleagues to our multi-franchise dealership, where they will work in an environment that’s modern and spacious, with a wide range of technologically-advanced features and equipment.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Macklin Motors, added: ‘Our Edinburgh location is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art, multi-franchise dealership.

‘We are committed to hiring the best talent available in the automotive industry, to ensure our levels of service match the superb modern facilities.

‘Attracting and shaping a future generation of colleagues is also a major part of the ethos at Macklin Motors, and we have already created two apprenticeship roles at the dealership.

The substantial investment made to create Macklin Motors Edinburgh Peugeot, Kia, and MG demonstrates our confidence in the region, as this is our third location in the city.’