Man arrested after attempted car theft from dealership in Stoke-on-Trent

A man is in custody after trying to steal a car from a dealership in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police said two men were seen getting into a number of vehicles at the showroom in Dividy Road, Bentilee.

The police force said it got a call to the dealership just after 11.15pm on Tuesday (Mar 26) and stopped a man in the area.

A 27-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and is in custody.

CCTV footage showed another man who was wearing red jogging bottoms heading towards Park Hall Road after the incident, and police are trying to find him.

Car Dealer was told by Staffordshire Police that the dealership didn’t wish to be identified.

However, anyone who has any information or CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time has been urged to get in touch with Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 769 of 26 March.

People can also message the police via live chat on its website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Staffordshire Police said: ‘Targeting vehicle thieves and protecting people’s belongings is a priority for all 10 local policing teams across Staffordshire.

‘Since we launched a crackdown in June 2022, we have arrested more than 120 suspected vehicle thieves and charged more than 50 with offences.’

Stock image used for illustrative purposes. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images