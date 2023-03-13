Mar 13: BBC’s Lineker talks continue; Hunt promises ‘responsible’ budget; UK warned over EV production

Gary Lineker and BBC talks ‘moving in the right direction’ – reports

Talks between the BBC and Gary Lineker are ‘moving in the right direction’ after the broadcaster’s sports coverage suffered disruption throughout the weekend, the corporation has reported.

There ‘are hopes of a resolution soon, but not all issues are fully resolved at this stage’, BBC news said.

Football coverage on BBC TV and radio shows was hit across the weekend as pundits walked out in ‘solidarity’ with Lineker after the former England player was told to stand down from presenting Match Of The Day when he compared language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

Hunt vows to be responsible with UK finances ahead of Budget

Jeremy Hunt has said he makes ‘absolutely no apology’ for being responsible with the public finances as he risked angering Tory MPs by playing down the prospect of major tax cuts in Wednesday’s Budget.

The Chancellor has faced pressure from senior Conservatives, including Boris Johnson, for tax cuts in a bid to ignite the UK’s stalling economy, including pausing the planned rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent.

Speaking on Sunday morning broadcast shows, Mr Hunt said: ‘Within the bounds of what is responsible, we will always look to reduce the tax burden.’

Car makers warns UK must ‘step up to compete’ in electric vehicle production

The UK’s ability to compete internationally in electric vehicle (EV) production is at risk, an automotive industry body has claimed.

Urgent action is needed by the Government to respond to ‘fierce competition’ from other countries, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Cutting energy costs, speeding up funding for green technology projects and expanding free trade agreements are among the measures included in an SMMT blueprint setting out how to encourage EV production.

Sunak rejects calls for defence spending to increase to three per cent of GDP

Rishi Sunak has rejected pleas to increase defence spending to three per cent of the size of the economy despite acknowledging the growing challenges posed by China and Russia.

The Prime Minister said an updated foreign and security policy would show the UK is ‘ready to stand our ground’ and ‘ensure we are never vulnerable to the actions of a hostile power’.

He promised a further £5bn for defence over this year and next, although significant sums will be swallowed up by replenishing ammunition stockpiles handed to Ukraine and work on the Aukus project to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Scramble to secure Silicon Valley Bank UK takeover amid fears for tech firms hit

A number of potential buyers are circling the failed lender Silicon Valley Bank UK.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government was ‘working at pace’ on a plan to prevent affected businesses from going bust, which could involve an emergency private takeover deal.

A survey of 31 venture capital funds, which hold thousands of investments in UK tech and science firms, found that 34 per cent of their portfolio companies – amounting to 336 – have accounts with bank.

Weather outlook…

Today will be a cloudy, windy and wet day, especially in the north and west, although rain will turn to sleet and snow across northern Scotland. The south-east will see some bright spells, the BBC reports.