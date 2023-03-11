Third senior Marshall Motor Group director quits car dealer group since takeover

Marshall Motor Group has lost its third senior director in just nine months following the takeover of the business by Constellation Automotive Group.

Stephen Jones, the company’s group counsel and company secretary, left the business on Friday (March 10).

A filing with Companies House shows his directorship was terminated this week.

It is not known why Jones, who had been a director of Marshall Motor Group since March 2015, has left the business.

Constellation Automotive Group – the ultimate owner of Marshall after taking the group private in a £325m deal off the Stock Market last year – has been approached for comment.

Jones is the third high profile director to leave the dealer group since the sale.

Daksh Gupta, former CEO was a high profile casualty of the takeover leaving the business in May 2022. He left abruptly after discussions with the board and the new owners.

Chief financial officer Richard Blumberger then quit after nearly four years with the business at the end of December.

Gupta and Blumberger were a close knit team often delivering company updates together during their time on the Stock Market.

Jones is now the third high profile director to leave the business. He has also been contacted for comment.

Gupta and the rest of the Marshall board were unaware of the Constellation deal to buy the successful car dealer group before it took place.

Constellation – the owners of BCA, used car dealer Cinch and WeBuyAnyCar.com – took the firm over after snapping up the majority of shares from the Marshall family.

Gupta had a close knit team at Marshall Motor Group and the company regularly received praise for its culture and was placed on the Great Place to Work UK list last year.

Car Dealer reported in January that Constellation Automotive Group is also believed to be selling a swathe of Marshall’s Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Sources told Car Dealer the deal was being ‘forced’ by the manufacturer.