Mar 23: Princess starts cancer treatment; Diesel caused airport fire; 2.7m too sick to work

Princess of Wales cancer announcement

The Princess of Wales’s revelation she is undergoing treatment for cancer has sparked an outpouring of support and well wishes from around the world.

In an emotional video message, Kate spoke about the ‘huge shock’ after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the ‘incredibly tough couple of months’ her family have experienced, with her voice cracking with emotion at times during the footage.

The King, diagnosed with cancer in February, is said to be ‘proud’ of his ‘beloved’ daughter-in-law for her ‘courage’ in speaking about her treatment and has remained in close contact during the past few weeks.

Luton Airport blaze caused by diesel

A huge blaze inside a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport started by accident, a new report has found.

An investigation by Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service into last October’s fire discovered that ‘all evidence’ pointed towards the cause most probably ‘being an electrical fault or component failure’ in the engine bay while the vehicle was moving.

The fire and rescue service said in a statement that the cause was accidental and concluded the car had a diesel engine.

2.7m adults too sick to work

Britain is in the midst of the longest sustained rise in sickness-related inactivity since the 1990s, according to research.

Economic inactivity because of long-term sickness has increased on an annual basis since July 2019, the longest sustained rise since 1994-1998, said the Resolution Foundation.

The think tank said its study found that a near record 2.7mil working-age adults are too sick to work, with increases concentrated among the youngest and oldest workers.

BoE governor says interest rate cuts are in play

Interest rate cuts this year are ‘in play’ amid signs that the risk of wage-price spiral has diminished, the Bank of England governor has suggested.

Andrew Bailey said he is increasingly confident that inflation is heading towards the Bank’s target in an interview with the Financial Times.

He signalled that markets were right to expect more than one interest rate cut this year and stressed how small the technical recession last year had been.

Attempt to overturn Ulez expansion in London blocked

A government-backed bid to overturn the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) expansion in London has been blocked in the House of Commons.

Gareth Johnson, Conservative MP for Dartford, tabled the Greater London Low Emission Zone Charging (Amendment) Bill in a bid to give the government the power to reverse the expansion.

The second reading debate was still taking place at 2.30pm, which is the cut-off time for private members’ bills to be considered during a Friday sitting and it is unlikely to be considered further.

Friday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Future of Seat could see budget city EV

The Seat brand is ‘here to stay’, said CEO Wayne Griffiths at a recent conference.

The brand announced facelifted versions of the Ibiza and Arona will arrive later this year with full details being revealed soon.

The Leon is also set to receive an update along with its Ateca SUV, and talked about the option of a budget-friendly city EV.

FTSE 100 close to all time high

London’s FTSE 100 edged closer to an all-time high on Friday as investors continued to be buoyed by expectations that interest rate cuts are looming.

The index of the UK’s top 100 stocks hit highs of 7,960 during the day, but did not manage to surpass the 8,000 mark.

It last reached a record in February last year amid hopes that the UK could skirt a recession and global central banks would halt interest rate hikes.

Weather outlook

It will feel cold for many today, according to the Met Office, due to a windy day with gales in the far north expected too.

However, there will be sunny spells with some blustery showers. These will become heavy at times with some hail and thunder.

Tonight the northwest will see some showers but this will ease elsewhere.