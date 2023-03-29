Mar 29: Humza Yousaf to be sworn in as first minister; Paul O’Grady dies; Ford bolsters Ranger line-up

Humza Yousaf is to be legally sworn in as Scotland’s sixth first minister.

The ceremony at the Court of Session in Edinburgh will see the 37-year-old make his statutory declarations, after which he will be granted his official title of first minister and keeper of the Scottish Seal.

The ceremony comes after MSPs backed him to become Scotland’s next leader, replacing Nicola Sturgeon after more than eight years in the role.

Yousaf is the youngest person to hold the post and has made history as the first from a minority ethnic background to be appointed to the position.

TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady dies at the age of 67

TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said.

The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ on Tuesday evening, a statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said.

During his career, he hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

Corbyn has ‘no intention to stop’ fighting for constituents after Labour block

Jeremy Corbyn said he has ‘no intention of stopping’ fighting for his constituents after being blocked from running as a Labour candidate, adding: ‘I will not be intimidated into silence.’

Sir Keir Starmer got the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to vote not to endorse his predecessor in contesting Islington North for Labour at the next election.

Corbyn stopped short of saying he will stand as an independent, as he criticised what he called a ‘shameful attack on party democracy, party members and natural justice’ on Tuesday.

King and Queen Consort to visit Germany after French trip cancelled

The King and Queen Consort are expected to arrive in Germany later after the couple’s visit to France was postponed due to civil unrest in the country.

Charles and Camilla were due to begin the first state visit of the King’s reign on Sunday but the trip was shelved after a night of violent demonstrations across France that led to hundreds of arrests and police being injured.

They were due to travel from France to Germany for a state visit from Wednesday to Friday, and the visit to Berlin will proceed as planned.

Junior doctors urged to back strike action in battle for higher pay

Junior doctors are being urged to back strike action in their battle with Holyrood for higher pay.

BMA members who are junior doctors in Scotland will receive a ballot on Wednesday asking them if they support walkouts as part of their campaign for a pay rise.

Dr Chris Smith, chairman of the BMA’s Scottish Junior Doctors Committee, said junior doctors had seen their pay drop 23.5 per cent in real terms since 2008 and added: ‘This historical injustice must be corrected and our pay restored. Junior doctors are undervalued, demoralised and facing burnout.’ But the Scottish government said the demands were ‘simply unaffordable’ and industrial action ‘would be in no one’s interest’.

National Trust ‘seriously concerned’ after oil spill washes up on wildlife haven

Oil from the Poole Harbour pipeline leak has washed up on the shores of Brownsea Island – a wildlife haven and protected site of special scientific interest.

The National Trust said a thin film of oil was located on parts of the west and north shores of the largest island in the harbour, where a major incident was declared after leak from a pipeline operated by gas company Perenco.

Approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid were released after the leak at the Wytch Farm oil field under Owers Bay on Sunday. Perenco said a ‘small’ amount of reservoir fluid (consisting of 85 per cent water and 15 per cent oil) escaped.

Bupa Dental Care to cut 85 practices in a move affecting 1,200 staff

Bupa Dental Care is set to cut 85 dental practices in a move that will affect 1,200 staff across the UK, amid a national shortage of dentists and ‘systemic’ challenges across the industry.

The healthcare group said patients at the affected practices have not been able to access the NHS dental service they need.

Bupa, which provides NHS and private dental care, said the 85 practices will be closed, sold or merged later this year, bringing the total number of practices in the UK down to 365. The move will affect 1,200 employed and self-employed staff, representing more than a tenth of its 9,000-strong workforce.

Forecourt price disparity between petrol and diesel is shocking, says RAC

Diesel is being sold for around 17p a litre more on average than petrol at forecourts across the UK, despite wholesale prices for both fuels being virtually identical, according to the RAC.

According to RAC Fuel Watch, the average price of a litre of petrol is 146.63p while diesel is priced at 164.26p typically. Both fuels are selling for around 114.5p on the wholesale market, the RAC said.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: ‘The forecourt price disparity between petrol and diesel across the UK is absolutely shocking given their wholesale prices are now virtually identical.’

Ford toughens up new Ranger with Wildtrak X and Tremor versions

Ford has broadened its Ranger line-up with the introduction of two new off-road-focused models.

The creation of the Wildtrak X and Tremor means that the number of specifications available for the Ranger is now the broadest it has ever been, but they also bring toughened features and better load-carrying options.

Both models receive a ‘substantially’ reworked chassis with upgraded suspension that incorporates Bilstein dampers as standard. The Wildtrak X goes above and beyond the standard Wildtrak with a 26mm boost in ride height and a 30mm wider track, while an uprated power steering system and protective steel bash plate ensure that the Ranger is even more capable off-road.

All versions are powered by a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine, linked to its full-time four-wheel-drive system by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Both the Wildtrak X and Tremor will be available to order from March 2023, with deliveries expected from August.

Weather outlook

An unsettled and cloudy day in store for most of the country, reports BBC Weather. A heavier band of rain will push into western areas later on, possibly thundery. It’ll be mild with highs of 15 degrees celsius.

Tonight, the south will see the heavy showers which drifted in earlier, although these will clear by dawn. Staying cloudy for Scotland.