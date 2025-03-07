Mar 7: Dacia Bigster arrives; ID.Buzz Cargo price cut; Trade war looms; Thousands respond to 50mph proposal

Dacia’s new Bigster arrives in UK priced at £24,995

Dacia has announced that its new Bigster is now available to order in the UK.

The firm’s largest model is accompanied by a choice of three powertrains, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that comes with 48V mild-hybrid technology, a regular hybrid with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol mated to an electric motor, and a four-wheel-drive variant that features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine.

Prices start at £24,995 for the Expression model and rise to £29,495 for the top-of-the-line Extreme hybrid.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo gets price cut

Volkswagen has announced that the ID.Buzz Cargo electric van has received a price cut of more than £2,000.

That’s due to a new entry-level model called the Commerce, which is priced from £35,960 (excluding VAT), compared to £38,125 previously.

It now features a smaller 59kWh battery pack and electric motor that generates 167bhp.

Trump delays some tariffs on Canada and Mexico

US President Donald Trump has postponed 25% tariffs on many imports from Mexico and some imports from Canada for a month amid widespread fears of the economic fallout from a broader trade war.

Mr Trump said he was not looking to extend the exemption on the 25% tariff for cars for another month.

The White House insists its tariffs are about stopping the smuggling of fentanyl, but the taxes proposed by Mr Trump have caused a gaping wound in the decades-old North American trade partnership, and Canada has felt compelled to quickly take aggressive countermeasures.

Mr Trump’s tariff plans have also caused the stock market to sink and alarmed US consumers.

The markets

The FTSE 100 fell again on Thursday as investors digested the effect of US tariff announcements from earlier in the week.

London’s blue-chip index sank 73 points to finish the day at 8,682, a fall of 0.8%.

It comes days after US President Donald Trump continued rolling out his aggressive trade policy against Canada, Mexico and China.

European stocks had been given a temporary reprieve on Wednesday evening, when Mr Trump temporarily spared car manufacturers from tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

ECB cuts rates as trade war looms

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point, lowering credit costs for consumers and businesses to support an economy that is struggling to show solid growth.

The rate decision on Thursday, which was widely expected by economists, was overshadowed by concerns over a potential trade war with the US and the impact of a surge in European defence spending, two factors that could upend expectations for growth and inflation.

US President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico that affect Europe indirectly through companies that have plants in those countries, and has threatened the EU with similar measures against its car imports and other goods.

19,000 responses to Scotland 50mph proposal

A consultation into whether speed limits for most drivers should be cut in Scotland has attracted almost 20,000 views.

Transport Scotland confirmed more than 19,000 responses were received by the time the consultation closed on Wednesday, making it the largest response to any consultation by the organisation.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said it is ‘clear that these proposals are of great importance to the public’, given the number of responses.

The National Speed Management Review is considering whether the national speed limit on single carriageway roads should be cut from 60mph to 50mph for cars.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Arnold Clark has officially opened its new Vauxhall Edinburgh dealership after acquiring the site from Evans Halshaw earlier this year. Despite initial rumors of a last-minute withdrawal, the deal protected existing staff, and the premises have now been fully rebranded under Arnold Clark.

With just a week to go until Car Dealer Live on March 13 at the British Motor Museum, the last remaining tickets are selling fast. Sponsored by Auto Trader, the event will feature exclusive industry research, headline interviews, and will donate 10% of ticket sales to the automotive charity Ben.

Car Dealer Power returns for 2025, giving dealers the chance to celebrate the industry’s top suppliers and manufacturers. The annual survey invites motor trade professionals to vote for their favourite firms and best car brands to do business with.

Used car supermarket Big Motoring World has come under fire on the BBC’s Watchdog after customers reported serious faults with vehicles just days after purchase. The programme highlighted cases where the dealership failed to diagnose or fix issues and refused returns, despite consumer protection laws allowing buyers to reject faulty goods within 30 days.

The weather

Today it will be mild and cloudy, according to the Met Office, with showery rain heading north with some heavy spells.

Despite the cloud and rain, wind will remain generally light and the temperature will be mild with sunny spells developing in the southeast.

Tonight, rain will begin across Scotland where there will also be fog but it will mostly be dry elsewhere.