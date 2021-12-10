Marshall Motor Group brings seasonal cheer as it donates £50,000 to charity Ben’s Christmas appeal

Marshall Motor Group has given automotive industry charity Ben a massive helping of seasonal cheer by donating £50,000 to its Christmas appeal.

Ben has been having to cope with a huge rise in demand for its support over the past 18 months for issues ranging from mental and physical health to poverty, domestic abuse and homelessness, and that’s set to continue well into 2022.

Daksh Gupta, Marshall’s chief executive, said ‘Undoubtedly, Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the health and wellbeing of the automotive workforce.

‘Increasing numbers of people are turning to Ben because they are struggling with mental health issues and other life challenges including bereavement.

‘This donation of £50,000 is our appreciation of the fabulous work that Ben do – and to ensure that they are able to support everyone who turns to them for help.’

Gupta, who was given the Outstanding Achievement of the Year title at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards, added: ‘It has been said before but the automotive industry is like a family – we have to look after each other.

‘Many of Ben’s fundraising events have fallen victim to cancellation, and Marshall’s pledge will help industry colleagues and their families who may be struggling.

‘With fundraising income still impacted by Covid-19, Ben fears it will face the prospect of not being able to help everyone in need, and on behalf of our 5,500 colleagues I am delighted and proud to be able to make this donation.’

Ben chief executive Zara Ross said: ‘While everyone continues to deal with the aftermath of Covid-19, it has been encouraging to see the positive bounce-back enjoyed by much of our industry this year.

‘However, we know that many of our automotive family – the people our industry relies on – are struggling or in crisis as they continue to face life’s toughest challenges.

‘I am proud that together, through the pandemic, we have shown that whenever any member of our automotive family is struggling, we all rally to support them.

‘The Christmas appeal provides a tangible way that organisations can pledge their support and make a difference.’