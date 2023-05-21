May 21: Sunak meets Zelensky; Braverman in speeding fiasco; Phillip Schofield steps down

Sunak meets Zelensky at G7 summit as hopes rise of Ukraine getting fighter jets
Rishi Sunak has met Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Hiroshima after the Ukrainian president closed in on obtaining the F-16 fighter jets he wants to fight off Russia.
‘Good to see you,’ the Prime Minister said, slapping him on the back after they greeted each other with an embrace. ‘You made it.’
He is on course to receive the boost of being donated advanced fighter jets after US president Joe Biden authorised western allies to transfer them to Kyiv.
PM urged to probe claims Braverman asked aides to help her avoid speeding points
The Prime Minister is being urged to order an investigation following claims the Home Secretary asked civil servants to help her avoid incurring points on her licence for speeding.
Suella Braverman allegedly requested that Home Office aides help organise a one-to-one driving awareness course after she was caught speeding last summer as she looked to swerve accepting points on her licence.
According to The Sunday Times, civil servants refused the request, leading Braverman to turn to a political aide to assist her in attempting to arrange an alternative to having to attend a course with other motorists.
Phillip Schofield to step down from This Morning with ‘immediate effect’
Phillip Schofield will step down from This Morning with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the ITV programme, the broadcaster has announced.
The 61-year-old TV presenter will not return to co-host the morning talk show with Holly Willoughby, with Thursday’s show being his last.
ITV has said Willoughby will remain on the show and will ‘co-present with members of the This Morning family’.
Munro’s MK_1 pick-up is a go-anywhere electric vehicle
Scottish firm Munro has added to its list of electric go-anywhere vehicles with a new battery-powered pick-up.
Unveiled at the Fully Charged Live North event, the Munro MK_1 Pick-up follows on from the firm’s regular MK_1 Truck which was introduced late last year.
It’s been designed for a number of ‘challenging’ sectors, according to Munro, such as mining, construction, utilities and agriculture.
Weather outlook…
Today will be rather cloudy for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland with a few patches of light rain. Dry elsewhere, with sunshine for most, but low cloud developing in the southeast, the BBC reports.
Tonight, Scotland will be mostly cloudy with a few spots of rain. The rest of the UK will be dry, with lengthy clear spells for most, though low cloud may develop for a time in the south-east.
Tomorrow will see spells of sunshine for many although it will be cloudier in the north-west. The chance of a few light showers developing, most likely in Scotland and northern England. A breezy day.