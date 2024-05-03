May 3: Labour wins major by-election; Johnson turned away from voting; Ferrari 12Cilindre

Labour claims victory in Blackpool South by-election

Labour has won the Blackpool South parliamentary by-election and made gains in council contests to heap pressure on Rishi Sunak.

In the contest triggered by the resignation of former Tory MP Scott Benton following a lobbying scandal, Labour’s Chris Webb secured 10,825 votes, a majority of 7,607. Tory David Jones came in second with 3,218 votes, just 117 ahead of Reform UK’s Mark Butcher.

The 26.33% swing was the third biggest from the Conservatives to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘This seismic win in Blackpool South is the most important result today.’

Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting photo ID

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring a photo ID.

The PA news agency understands Johnson was told by polling station staff he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.

The requirement to provide photo ID was introduced by Johnson during his time in Downing Street as part of the Elections Act 2022. It is understood Johnson was later able to vote, and that he voted Conservative.

Arrests made as protesters block coach taking asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm

More than 40 people have been arrested after protesters blocked a coach set to take asylum seekers to the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Police said they were called at around 8.40am on Thursday to reports of people obstructing a coach, which was parked outside a Best Western Hotel in Peckham, south-east London.

A total of 45 people were arrested after officers were assaulted whilst trying to stop the protesters from obstructing the coach, the Metropolitan Police said.

Cameron backs Ukraine’s attacks on Russian territory

Lord David Cameron has backed Ukrainian strikes against targets inside Russia using British-supplied weapons.

The foreign secretary said it was a decision for Ukraine how to use the supplied equipment and Kyiv ‘absolutely has the right’ to strike back at Russia.

The UK has supplied billions of pounds of equipment including long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.

Thursday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Police investigate Laurence Fox ‘upskirting’ tweet

A social media post by Laurence Fox is being investigated by police in relation to an ‘upskirting offence’.

The now-deleted tweet, posted on Tuesday, featured a compromising image of Narinder Kaur, a broadcaster who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and GB News. The post remained on Fox’s account until it was deleted on Thursday.

Posting on X, Kaur confirmed that it was now ‘a police matter’ and said the image was ‘unimaginably mortifying’ as she thanked people on the social media platform for their support.

Four female BBC journalists denied equal pay claim at tribunal

Four senior female BBC journalists who have launched legal action against the broadcaster claiming a job application process was ‘rigged’ will not be able to bring a claim for equal pay, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone, Kasia Madera and Annita McVeigh launched an employment tribunal against the BBC, alleging they were snubbed over chief presenter roles following the merger of the BBC’s News and World News channels. The journalists, who are all aged 49 to 55, had included a claim for equal pay as part of their legal challenge to the BBC, but this was dismissed at a preliminary hearing at the Central London Employment Tribunal.

On Thursday, employment tribunal judge Sarah Goodman concluded that the women, who had previously reached settlements with the BBC, could not bring new equal pay claims.

Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri continues firm’s V12 legacy

Ferrari has continued its line of V12-powered flagship models with the introduction of the 12Cilindri.

Italian for ‘12 cylinder’, the new 12Cilindre effectively replaces the 812 Superfast as the firm’s core V12-powered model.

There’s no electrification whatsoever in this classically-inspired two-seater, with the 12-cylinder V12 kicking out 819bhp and 678Nm of torque – significantly more than the 788bhp you’d get from the standard 812 Superfast. Performance remains suitably brisk with 0-60mph coming in just 2.7 seconds, while with enough room the 12Cilindre will manage a top speed of 211mph.

Weather

A cloudy day for many with heavy showers in places, possibly even thundery in the east, reports BBC Weather. It’ll turn brighter in parts of Scotland and the far south of England later on. A cooler day in England with temperatures only reaching 14 degrees, while Scotland could reach 21.

Clear and dry in southern England tonight, while Scotland will see a few showers. Overcast and showery for the rest of the UK.