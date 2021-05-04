May 4: Brits could be jetting off soon; ‘Good chance’ 1-metre rule ditched; Khan pledges Olympics return; G7 meets

Brits could be jetting off to European hotspots within weeks

British holidaymakers may have the option of jetting off to a handful of European hotspots from next month.

The European Commission proposed to ease restrictions on travel to countries in the bloc amid progressing Covid-19 vaccination campaigns and lower infection rates.

And the UK government’s ‘green list’ of countries, which could include a dozen countries including Gibraltar and Portugal, to which people can travel without having to isolate for 14 days on their return is expected to be released this week, although it is understood details are still being finalised.

Good chance ‘one-metre plus’ rule can be ditched next month

There is a ‘good chance’ the one-metre plus rule for social distancing can be ditched next month, Boris Johnson said.

The final decision on whether the change can be brought in from June 21 will depend on the data, the prime minister added.

Health secretary Matt Hancock, meanwhile, expressed certainty over a ‘great British summer’ ahead as he confirmed that a total of 50 million Covid-19 jabs have been given out across the UK. It comes as the government said one further person had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 127,539.

UK hosts G7 meeting

‘Shared challenges and rising threats on agenda at G7 foreign ministers meeting’

Dominic Raab is set to discuss ‘shared challenges and rising threats’ with his G7 counterparts during face-to-face talks as the UK hosts the first foreign ministers meeting for more than two years.

The foreign secretary will lead discussions on relations with Russia, China and Iran today, as well as the crisis in Myanmar, violence in Ethiopia and Syria, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU will join the UK for talks throughout the day on Tuesday, while the foreign ministers will attend a dinner discussion with the guest nations that evening.

UK must use G7 presidency to ensure equal access to Covid jabs – unions

The UK should use its presidency of the G7 to help ensure a faster supply of vaccines to places in most need, unions have said.

Urgent action is needed to help India and other countries in the global south get jabs to their populations, they said in a joint letter to international trade secretary Liz Truss.

The letter is signed by the heads of union bodies including the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and Trades Union Congress (TUC), and states that the British government must ‘use its presidency role at the G7 to ensure equitable and free access of Global South countries to Covid-19 vaccines’.

Tipo gets City Sport trim

Fiat has added a sportily-styled City Sport model to its Tipo hatchback range.

The new model gets black exterior detailing, LED front and rear lights, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys and Sport badges. Keyless go, front parking sensors and a reversing camera are also standard equipment.

Prices start at £20,695 and order books are now open.

Most people continue to back decent pay rise for NHS staff

Most people believe the government should find money to give NHS workers in England a decent pay rise, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by the UK’s 14 health unions showed that public support remains strong for a proper wage rise for health staff following controversy over the Government’s recommendation of a one per cent increase.

Almost two thirds of respondents said an increase of one per cent for NHS workers in England was too low. A similar number said they would support the Government making additional resources available for a pay rise for NHS staff.

Sadiq Khan aims to bring Olympics back to London if re-elected

Sadiq Khan said he will look to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to London if he is re-elected as the capital’s mayor.

The Labour candidate pledged to work with ‘leading figures’ to establish an exploratory committee into a London bid for the 2036 or 2040 games. If the bid was successful, London would become the first city to host four summer games in the modern Olympic era.

Khan said he would aim to make it the most ‘sustainable’ summer Olympics ever hosted, by using existing venues built for the 2012 games and other sports facilities.

Man arrested after police officers injured at Manchester United protest

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after six police officers were injured in violent clashes during a protest by Manchester United fans ahead of a match against Liverpool.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said one officer sustained a fractured eye socket and another a facial wound when bottles, cans and barriers were thrown at them at Old Trafford.

The force did not say what offence the man had been arrested on suspicion of, but added it was ‘reviewing all obtainable evidence’ to identify the organisers of the demonstration and those responsible for assaulting officers.

Wet and windy… again

Scattered showers will continue today, reports BBC Weather, with central areas expected to be affected the most. The north and south will see sunny spells later. It’ll be breezy for all.

Tonight, showers will drift southwards leaving most of the UK dry. However more showers will arrive in Scotland, turning wintry on higher ground.