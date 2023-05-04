May 4: Local elections today; Final evacuation flights leave Port Sudan; Bid in Parliament to overturn Khan’s Ulez

Sunak predicts ‘hard night’ for Tories as he faces local elections test

Rishi Sunak has said the Conservatives are moving away from ‘box set drama’ politics – but warned they were in for a ‘hard night’ at the local elections, it has been reported.

Voters will head to the polls across England on Thursday as Sunak faces his first major electoral test since becoming prime minister just over six months ago.

The local elections are also likely to be the final set of polls before the next general election, with the results expected to give an indication of whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could be on course for No 10. Voters in England are also reminded they will need photo ID in order to vote.

‘Coronation protesters must be aware they’ll be in an armed policing operation’

Protesters planning unannounced action at the coronation could be mistaken for plotters who wish to cause harm, a security expert has warned.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan told the PA news agency demonstrators need to be aware that they will be in the middle of an armed policing operation.

The most serious risk factors that police chiefs have to plan for include terror attacks and the threat from fixated individuals who are obsessed with certain people in the public eye, he said.

Final evacuation flights leave Port Sudan

The last evacuation flights have left Sudan for Cyprus, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Two final flights took off from Port Sudan on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the final one leaving at 1.10am local time – more than two hours later than scheduled. According to Flightradar, the last flight touched down in Larnaca at 6.32am local time with a plane scheduled to leave the Cypriot airport for Birmingham on Thursday afternoon.

The evacuation flights were originally due to end on Monday before the extra planes were announced, but the Foreign Office said there would be no further extensions.

Strikes by security guards at Heathrow to go ahead after pay talks break down

A series of strikes by security guards at Heathrow Airport will go ahead from Thursday after last-minute talks over a pay dispute broke down.

Around 1,400 members of Unite based at Terminal 5 and in campus security will walk out on May 5-6, 9-10 and 25-27.

The strikes include the run-up to and the day of the King’s coronation. Talks at the conciliation service Acas failed to resolve the row, said Unite.

Bid to overturn Khan’s Ulez ‘paywall around London’ introduced in Parliament

The government should be given powers to overturn Labour mayor Sadiq Khan’s ‘paywall’ to drive in London, as well as other transport schemes, a Conservative former minister has said.

Former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers urged MPs to back her law change, which would allow ministers to intervene on decisions about transport and air quality.

Labour mayor Khan intends to expand London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) to cover the entirety of outer London. Last month, a High Court judge decided five Conservative-led councils could challenge the plan.

Madeleine McCann’s parents issue statement 16 years after her disappearance

The parents of Madeleine McCann have marked the 16th anniversary of her disappearance by thanking well-wishers and saying she is ‘still very much missed’.

In a short statement on the official Find Madeleine Campaign website, Kate and Gerry McCann said: ‘Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing… still very much missed.

‘It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel. The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support – it really helps.’

Shareholders revolt against Unilever bosses’ pay packages

Shareholders have revolted against Unilever’s pay package for its bosses over concerns about potential excessiveness.

The company’s remuneration deal handed chief executive Alan Jope 5.4m euros (£4.75m), including a 3.7m euro (£3.26m) bonus. Meanwhile, finance chief Graeme Pitkethly received 3.8m euros (£3.35m), including a 2.58m euro bonus (£2.27m).

The firm confirmed that 58 per cent of shareholder votes were cast against the package after its annual general meeting at its headquarters in Leatherhead on Wednesday.

Russian racing driver in High Court bid to get sanctions lifted

Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin has begun a High Court fight with British government ministers after being made subject to sanctions in the wake of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin, 24, who used to drive for the Haas Formula 1 Team, wants sanctions lifted and has taken legal action against Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

A judge considered preliminary issues at a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday. A judge is due to oversee a further hearing in London in June.

Weather outlook

Showers will move north-eastwards across the south-west today, reports BBC Weather. It’ll be cloudy and breezy elsewhere. Highs of 19 degrees celsius.

The showers will continue into the night with most areas receiving a sprinkling of rain.