McLaren opens its biggest showroom in the world with glitzy ceremony in Dubai

McLaren has opened its biggest showroom anywhere in the world as it extends its global dealer network to over 100.

The British marque celebrated the opening of its new Dubai dealership with a special grand opening gala, which welcomed over 200 customers and VIPs.

The site, which McLaren is calling a ‘major brand hub’ is the firm’s largest standalone retailer, spanning a whopping 950sqm of floorspace.

It has also been built alongside McLaren’s largest dedicated service centre, which has the capacity to service as many as 150 cars per month.

Among the latest features to be offered at the Dubai facility is a McLaren Special Operations (MSO) studio, where customers can personalise their new vehicles in more ways than ever before.

Bosses hope that the new facility will become an iconic feature of Dubai’s famous night-time cityscape alongside the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Among those to be present at the opening event, which was also the regional launch of the brand’s 750S supercar and Artura hybrid, was Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive.

He said: ‘I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to the team at McLaren Dubai on the launch of this spectacular new showroom.

‘As McLaren’s biggest market in the region, this launch represents a key milestone for McLaren’s growth globally, bolstering our presence in the UAE and greatly enhancing the customer journey for McLaren enthusiasts in the Emirates.

‘I am confident that this impressive facility will allow us to continue offering our customers an unparalleled ownership experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of possessing one of the world’s finest supercars, to being part of McLaren’s own story in the region.’