McLaren ordered to pay out £760,000 after inspector was killed in fall at F1 hospitality centre

McLaren has been fined £650,000 after a father-of-five plunged to his death while inspecting a Formula 1 hospitality unit.

David Oldham, who worked for Zurich Management Services, had been carrying out a structural inspection of McLaren’s Paddock Brand Centre when he fell from one of the upper floors and died from his injuries.

The tragedy happened on October 18, 2016 while maintenance was being carried out on the unit at one of McLaren’s warehouses in Vanwall Road, Maidenhead, said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

An HSE investigation found that McLaren had failed to properly assess the risks and to put measures in place to prevent workers falling from high up at the centre, pictured at top.

The hospitality unit was used by McLaren’s Formula One racing team, said the HSE, and a trial at Reading Crown Court saw McLaren Services Ltd, of Chertsey Road, Woking, found guilty of breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

McLaren was fined £650,000 and ordered to pay £110,132 in costs on Friday (March 31).

Mr Oldham’s widow, Patricia, said she had been ‘robbed’ of her husband, the HSE reported. The couple were married for 14 years and lived in Hereford.

‘Davey was my husband for a short 14 years, although we had been together for 18 years. We had a happy time together and loved each other very much. He took care of me and I in turn took care of him.

‘Our relationship was the kind that we could silently communicate to each other from the other side of the room,’ she was quoted as saying.

‘We used to work together and that is how we met and became good friends.

‘Our wonderful, blended family consists of five grown-up children. We have seven grandchildren and even a great-grandson. Dave loved his family and spoilt all of the grandchildren.’

She added: ‘A few months before he was killed at McLaren’s Paddock Brand Centre, we had taken all the grandchildren on holiday to Spain.

‘We had an amazing time, especially poignant now given these circumstances.

‘Dave was the kind of man who would help anyone if he could. He had such a big heart. He used to like to keep fit and liked running. He did runs for charity.

‘He used to make me laugh so much. Together we planned our retirement, where we would travel and see what new experiences we could explore together.

‘I have been robbed of my husband, but poor Dave lost his life.’

The HSE said that falls from height were the biggest cause of fatal accidents involving workers.

Between 2017 and 2022, 174 workers in Great Britain – a quarter of those killed in accidents at work – fell to their death.

HSE inspector Saffron Turnell said: ‘Patricia’s powerful words make clear the impact David’s loss has had on her life. This is a devastating tragedy and our thoughts remain with her and David’s family.

‘Work at height is a high-risk activity and falls can result in life-changing injuries and death.

‘It’s the number one reason why people like David didn’t get home from work. Those responsible to ensure his health and safety failed to do so.

‘It is very important that those in control of the work identify the risk, plan to eliminate it if possible, or where it is not possible, take appropriate precautions to safeguard workers and others.

‘Good management will also include regular monitoring that the controls in place are keeping people safe.’

Images via HSE