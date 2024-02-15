Meet the supercar dealers appearing at Car Dealer Live in just three weeks’ time

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley and HR Owen’s chief technical officer are set to take to the stage to talk all things luxury motoring at our forthcoming exclusive event.

Car Dealer Live takes place just three weeks today, on March 7, at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon, and tickets are close to selling out.

The event, sponsored by Auto Trader, will bring together some of the biggest names in the motor trade in a series of exclusive interviews and research sessions.

Hartley – boss of the eponymous Derbyshire-based dealership – will give his opinion on the current state of the high-end used car market.

The outspoken car dealer specialises in selling some of the most expensive and exclusive cars in the world and will talk about his business, how he built his brand and how the cost of living crisis has affected the top end of the market.

Hartley won the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Used Car Award and has been selling supercars alongside his children for more than 50 years.

Joining him on stage will be HR Owen’s Brett Ward. He looks after the luxury franchised dealer group’s technology and will give his opinion on how a variety of subjects including whether AI has a place in the world of luxury car sales.

Ward has been with HR Owen since 2018 and the business holds franchises for some of the world’s most exclusive car brands including Bugatti, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini.

It has also invested in partnerships with BAC, Czinger, Hennessy, Rimac and the Jenson Button-backed Radford Motors.

Car Dealer Live will feature headline interviews with Peter Vardy and used car specialist Peter Waddell.

There will also be panel discussions with franchised and independent car dealers as well as a car manufacturer panel that will feature challenger brands BYD and Nio, alongside Stellantis.

Research sessions will also be hosted by headline sponsor Auto Trader as well as, Google, iVendi, Cox Automotive and Automotive Transformation Group. All of them will be presenting exclusive research conducted for the event.

