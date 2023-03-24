Mercedes-Benz workers are investigated over possible corruption

Two Mercedes-Benz employees are being investigated for suspected corruption, according to reports.

The German tabloid Bild said prosecutors carried out searches at the manufacturer’s factory in Sindelfingen, near Stuttgart, late last week as part of their probe.

A computer and a mobile phone were seized and two workers were being quizzed.

It quoted chief prosecutor Aniello Ambrosio from the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office as saying: ‘We are investigating two people on suspicion of corruption and commercial bribery.’

The office would only say that a carmaker’s premises had been searched and didn’t specify the brand.

However, Bild reported it as being Mercedes-Benz, and Reuters said the manufacturer had confirmed to it that a search had been carried out.

A Mercedes-Benz spokesperson was quoted as saying: ‘We are [the] injured parties in the case and have filed a complaint.’

The spokesperson added that the manufacturer was co-operating with the authorities. However, the spokesperson wouldn’t give any further comment.

In February, Mercedes-Benz appeared before the High Court in London for the first time in the ongoing emissions scandal.

Last month, it was revealed that it was gearing up to bring agency sales to Germany after the launch of the sales model in the UK at the beginning of the year.

Pictured is the Mercedes star on the train station tower in Stuttgart (PA)