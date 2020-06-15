Last week on Car Dealer Live there were a wonderful variety of guests from car supermarkets to franchised and supercar dealers – as well as essential legal tips.

Our guests last week shared how the lockdown affected their dealerships and what the response from customers has been since they restarted.

Read on and click play to find out what you missed.

Monday – Dan Kirby, Trade Price Cars

Owner of Trade Price Cars, Dan Kirby, talked about how he began the Essex-based business but also how the market has been since returning on June 1 and how he has even raised some prices due to demand.

Tuesday – Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors

Luscombe explained that the lockdown didn’t halt customer interest or sales at his dealerships. In fact, it proved to be the very opposite, and he’s had to take on three more members of sales staff.

Wednesday – Sheikh Amari, Amari Supercars

How to sell multi-million-pound supercars to rich clients was one of the many topics discussed on Car Dealer Live when we chatted to Amari Supercars owner Sheikh Amari, as well as his approach to pricing in lockdown and his easiest cars to sell.

Thursday – SW Car Supermarket

On the show CEO of SW Car Supermarket Anton Khan and operations manager John Marshall discussed all things car supermarket, how they’ve changed the business since the lockdown and how in the first hour after reopening they sold 85 cars.

Friday – Lawgistics

On Friday the Lawgistics legal team answered your questions on the Flexible Furlough Scheme, redundancies and what to do if your employees don’t want to come back to work.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we have:

