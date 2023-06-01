Milestone reached as 1.5 million Vauxhall Vivaro vans built at Luton factory

Stellantis is celebrating 1.5m Vauxhall Vivaro vans being built at the company’s Luton factory.

LCVs using the Vivaro platform were first produced in 2001 and more than 350,000 Vauxhall Vivaros have been sold in the UK to date.

The 1.5 millionth van – a Vauxhall Vivaro Prime – is destined for Virgin Media O2, which is one of Vauxhall’s major fleet partners.

Vauxhall managing director James Taylor said: ‘Luton has been home for Vauxhall commercial vehicles for nearly a century.

‘Since 2001, the Vivaro has become one of Britain’s most recognisable vehicles on the road, and has helped businesses across the country and abroad.

‘Vauxhall is incredibly proud to have the vehicle reach the important milestone of 1.5 million models produced, and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped achieve this.’

Mike Brown, head of fleet and EV transition at Virgin Media O2, said: ‘The Vivaro is the ideal van for our needs, so I’m thrilled that Virgin Media O2 is the recipient of the 1.5 millionth Vivaro produced at Luton.

‘As we transition to a fully electric fleet by 2030, the Vivaro Electric is becoming a key part of our business, aiding our transition to a more sustainable future and helping our employees carry out service and install visits at customers’ homes across the country.’

Vivaro vans made at Luton have served a number of Vauxhall’s leading fleet partners, which also include BT, Sky and Royal Mail, while also being distributed to European customers under the Opel badge.

As well as producing the Vauxhall Vivaro, which is now in its third generation, the Stellantis plant in Luton also makes the Opel Vivaro, Peugeot Expert, Citroen Dispatch/Jumpy and Fiat Scudo.

In 2023, production of the fully electric variants of the Vauxhall Combo, Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo small vans will begin at Stellantis’s Ellesmere Port plant, following a £100m investment as it transforms into an electric vehicle manufacturing site.