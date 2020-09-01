Millions of UK motorists face driving illegally this autumn.

That’s according to new research by Kwik Fit, which says that following the end of the MOT extension policy exactly a month ago, 11.28 million cars will need a new MOT test in September, October and November – double the usual number.

Kwik Fit says 38 per cent of drivers look to get their cars tested three days or fewer before their MOT expires, but because of the higher demand, the average UK garage will be booked up and won’t be able to cater for them, meaning up to 4.3 million car owners will risk driving with an expired MOT – an offence that could see them fined £1,000.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: ‘The MOT is a vital safety check, but it is something that many drivers leave to the last minute to sort out, and in previous years that has left some car owners driving without an MOT.

‘The impact of Covid-19 and the MOT extension will make this problem much worse, as finding available MOT appointments at short notice will be a lot trickier over the coming months.’

MOT appointments are likely to be the most scarce in Reading, Dumfries and Swindon, with Kwik Fit reckoning three times as many vehicles will need a test in Reading compared with Blackburn, where drivers have the best test availability.

Birmingham tops MOT bottleneck list with centres needing to deal with 86,000 extra tests in two months